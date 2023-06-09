Showmax Renews Hit Series ‘Flawsome’ for Second Season

Showmax, the popular streaming platform, has officially greenlit a second season for the hit Nigerian series “Flawsome” following its successful debut. The announcement of the renewal was made by Urban Vision, the production company, via an exciting Instagram post. Alongside the renewal news, a casting call was also announced, inviting aspiring actors to audition for new roles in the upcoming season.

Directed by the talented duo of Tola Odunsi and Shola Olushola, “Flawsome” made its highly anticipated premiere on Showmax in November 2022. From the very beginning, the series captivated audiences, resulting in its well-deserved recognition with three nominations at the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The compelling 13-part drama revolves around the intertwined lives of four friends, brought to life by the talented ensemble cast of Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja, and Enado Odigie. Together, they navigate the complexities of their personal and professional lives, bound by the intricate yet unbreakable bonds they share.

Aiyeola portrays the character of Ifeyinwa, a driven heiress who has devoted her life to preparing for the role of CEO in her father’s company, only to discover that she is not her father’s chosen candidate. On the other hand, Dima-Okojie embodies the role of Ramat, a woman who seemingly possesses the perfect marriage, middle-class lifestyle, and successful career, but whose reality isn’t as idyllic as it appears.

Ooja brings to life the character of Ivie, a wide-eyed young woman who abandons her medical aspirations for a career in fashion design, chasing her dreams of living the glamorous big city life. Odigie, on the other hand, portrays Dolapo, a career-driven woman who defies all odds as she climbs the corporate ladder, successfully managing the biggest clients in her portfolio.

Joining the talented leading cast are notable actors including Gabriel Afolayan, John Dumelo, Baaj Adebule, Iretiola Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Ali Nuhu, Joselyn Dumas, and Shine Rosman. Together, they bring depth and authenticity to the narrative, enriching the viewing experience for fans.

The first season of “Flawsome” is currently available for streaming exclusively on Showmax, offering audiences the opportunity to dive into the captivating world created by the talented cast and crew. As fans eagerly await the second season, expectations are high for another round of thrilling drama, impeccable performances, and compelling storytelling.