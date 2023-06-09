Nigerian Stars Burna Boy and Tems Shine Bright with Multiple Nominations at BET Awards 2023 (Full List)

The stage is set, the excitement is palpable, and the highly anticipated BET Awards 2023 are finally upon us. As the music industry gears up for a night of glitz, glamour, and celebration, one thing is abundantly clear: Nigerians are making their presence felt among the prestigious list of nominees.

From Grammy award-winning icons to rising stars, the Nigerian music scene has proven its prowess once again, securing multiple nominations and solidifying its place on the international stage.

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian sensation Burna Boy is set to make his mark at the highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards, as he secures an impressive four nominations. The charismatic artist will find himself in fierce competition with a star-studded lineup that includes the likes of Chris Brown, Drake, The Weeknd, and Usher in the coveted Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category.

But that’s not all for Burna Boy, as he also finds himself pitted against heavyweights such as Asap Rocky, Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, and Director X in the fiercely competitive Video Director of the Year category. This nomination comes as a recognition of his remarkable vision and creativity in the visual representation of his chart-topping hit single “Last Last.” Burna Boy’s artistic prowess continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Adding to his already impressive tally, the self-proclaimed African giant secures two more nods. The first comes in the esteemed Viewer’s Choice category for his track “Last Last,” where fans have wholeheartedly embraced his unique sound and infectious beats. The second nomination for Burna Boy is in the highly sought-after Best International Act category, solidifying his status as a global musical force to be reckoned with.

Not to be outshined, fellow Grammy winner Tems is hot on Burna Boy’s heels with an impressive trio of nominations. Tems finds herself vying for the coveted Best Female R&B/Pop Artist category, going head-to-head with some of the most talented women in the industry.

Tems also finds herself involved in two shared nominations, alongside Future and Drake, for their collaborative effort on the track “Wait for You.” This dynamic collaboration has earned them nominations in both the Best Collaboration and Viewers Choice categories.

Emerging artists Asake and Ayra Starr also join the ranks of nominees, each securing a well-deserved nomination. Asake’s captivating presence has earned him recognition in the Viewer’s Choice and Best New International Act categories. Meanwhile, Ayra Starr, a rising star in her own right, will go head-to-head with Burna Boy in the fiercely competitive Best International Act category.

BELOW IS THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great — GloRilla

Breezy — Chris Brown

God Did — DJ Khaled

Her Loss — Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, — Beyoncé

SOS — SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled — “Big Energy (Remix)”

Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice — “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2”

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid — “Call Me Every Day”

King Combs feat. Kodak Black — “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin’”

Hitkidd & GloRilla — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

GloRilla & Cardi B — “Tomorrow 2”

Future feat. Drake & Tems — “Wait For U”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin — “Bless Me”

Tamela Mann — “Finished (Live)”

CeCe Winans — “I’ve Got Joy”

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore — “I’ve Got Joy”

Tye Tribbett — “New”

Yolanda Adams — “One Moment From Glory”

PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard — “The Better Benediction (Pt.2)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Jack Harlow — “First Class”

Drake feat 21 Savage — “Jimmy Cooks”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Burna Boy — “Last Last”

Nicki Minaj — “Super Freaky Girl”

Future feat. Drake & Tems — “Wait For U”

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice — “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2”

Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Her”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music From And Inspired By Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson — “Lift Me Up”

Coi Leray — “Players”

Lizzo — “Special”

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry