Nigerian Stars Burna Boy and Tems Shine Bright with Multiple Nominations at BET Awards 2023 (Full List)

The stage is set, the excitement is palpable, and the highly anticipated BET Awards 2023 are finally upon us. As the music industry gears up for a night of glitz, glamour, and celebration, one thing is abundantly clear: Nigerians are making their presence felt among the prestigious list of nominees.
From Grammy award-winning icons to rising stars, the Nigerian music scene has proven its prowess once again, securing multiple nominations and solidifying its place on the international stage.
Grammy Award-winning Nigerian sensation Burna Boy is set to make his mark at the highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards, as he secures an impressive four nominations. The charismatic artist will find himself in fierce competition with a star-studded lineup that includes the likes of Chris Brown, Drake, The Weeknd, and Usher in the coveted Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category.
But that’s not all for Burna Boy, as he also finds himself pitted against heavyweights such as Asap Rocky, Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, and Director X in the fiercely competitive Video Director of the Year category. This nomination comes as a recognition of his remarkable vision and creativity in the visual representation of his chart-topping hit single “Last Last.” Burna Boy’s artistic prowess continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
Adding to his already impressive tally, the self-proclaimed African giant secures two more nods. The first comes in the esteemed Viewer’s Choice category for his track “Last Last,” where fans have wholeheartedly embraced his unique sound and infectious beats. The second nomination for Burna Boy is in the highly sought-after Best International Act category, solidifying his status as a global musical force to be reckoned with.
Not to be outshined, fellow Grammy winner Tems is hot on Burna Boy’s heels with an impressive trio of nominations. Tems finds herself vying for the coveted Best Female R&B/Pop Artist category, going head-to-head with some of the most talented women in the industry.
Tems also finds herself involved in two shared nominations, alongside Future and Drake, for their collaborative effort on the track “Wait for You.” This dynamic collaboration has earned them nominations in both the Best Collaboration and Viewers Choice categories.
Emerging artists Asake and Ayra Starr also join the ranks of nominees, each securing a well-deserved nomination. Asake’s captivating presence has earned him recognition in the Viewer’s Choice and Best New International Act categories. Meanwhile, Ayra Starr, a rising star in her own right, will go head-to-head with Burna Boy in the fiercely competitive Best International Act category.
BELOW IS THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:
Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great — GloRilla
Breezy — Chris Brown
God Did — DJ Khaled
Her Loss — Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, — Beyoncé
SOS — SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
SZA
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled — “Big Energy (Remix)”
Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice — “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2”
Chris Brown feat. Wizkid — “Call Me Every Day”
King Combs feat. Kodak Black — “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin’”
Hitkidd & GloRilla — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
GloRilla & Cardi B — “Tomorrow 2”
Future feat. Drake & Tems — “Wait For U”
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“First Class,” Harlow
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin — “Bless Me”
Tamela Mann — “Finished (Live)”
CeCe Winans — “I’ve Got Joy”
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore — “I’ve Got Joy”
Tye Tribbett — “New”
Yolanda Adams — “One Moment From Glory”
PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard — “The Better Benediction (Pt.2)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Lizzo — “About Damn Time”
Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”
Jack Harlow — “First Class”
Drake feat 21 Savage — “Jimmy Cooks”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Burna Boy — “Last Last”
Nicki Minaj — “Super Freaky Girl”
Future feat. Drake & Tems — “Wait For U”
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
Lizzo — “About Damn Time”
Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice — “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2”
Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Her”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music From And Inspired By Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson — “Lift Me Up”
Coi Leray — “Players”
Lizzo — “Special”
Best Movie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
