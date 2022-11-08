Tiwa Savage and afrobeats sensation Asake team up on her latest single “Loaded”

The music video for Tiwa Savage’s latest smash hit single, ‘Loaded,’ has been released.

Asake, who is all the rage right now, joined forces with Tiwa Savage to add his addictive sound to the new song “Loaded.” In the song, both of the musicians talked about how much money they had.

Tiwa Savage utilized the song to capitalize on the recent scandal around the online release of her sex tape. She then asked the audience to raise their hands if they had never been in an explicit relationship.

Unique fashion styles were used in the Afrobeats music video, which complemented the film’s vibrant backdrop. It is anticipated that ‘Loaded’ will be an instant hit if Tiwa Savage and her team work tirelessly to market the song.

The visuals were directed by TG Omori. Watch below.

