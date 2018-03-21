Today’s Noisemakers: Abdulmumin Jibrin, Dino Melaye, Bez Idakula, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Abdulmumin Jibrin

In defence of Aliko Dangote.

2. Alimi Ibrahim

Someone has something to say as Boko Haram terrorists return 104 of the Dapchi schoolgirls that were abducted.

3. Dino Melaye

Don’t you just wonder how some members of our government even win the primaries in their parties?

Yahaya Bello ma lo prison

A post shared by Dino Melaye (@dinomelaye) on

When will this stop? We just cannot continue with this kind of people in government. NO!

4. Pius Adesanmi

Making comparisons and enlightening on how the Nigerian life is basically worthless…

5. Bez Idakula

Hmmm!

This table you’re shaking…

6. Onome

