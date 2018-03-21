Today’s Noisemakers: Abdulmumin Jibrin, Dino Melaye, Bez Idakula, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

1. Abdulmumin Jibrin

You must be from another planet if you can’t see millions of jobs and entrepreneurs created by @AlikoDangote. You don’t need research to see his massive work in poverty alleviation in Nigeria, Africa and the world. Your tweet is misleading. Next time google before you tweet! https://t.co/8LXx1rjfen — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) March 21, 2018

In defence of Aliko Dangote.

Thanks.But would have been best if you channel this energy into Eradication or Reduction of Poverty in African, in Nigeria precisely. We all can't wait for the Government to do so.Youth Empowerment through Entrepreneurship,Agro-Business and others would go a long way Sir. (1/2) — Rich Oxford (@ZEN200H) March 20, 2018

Imagine you Empowering about 2millon different Nigerians every year by organizing programs that will allow those who are interested in farming to get cash to do so,same to those who are into Shoe making,fashion designing,Agro-Marketing,etc.(2/2)…… — Rich Oxford (@ZEN200H) March 20, 2018

They will submit their proposals and before giving out money the organization can set up a platform that will always check if truly they used their money for the proposed project they applied the money for. (3/4) — Rich Oxford (@ZEN200H) March 20, 2018

Secondly the Organization should make sure they don't come back again in subsequent years. This will reduce poverty level in the country and a lot of youths would be very busy building their business to the top.Thanks (4/4). — Rich Oxford (@ZEN200H) March 20, 2018

2. Alimi Ibrahim

Someone has something to say as Boko Haram terrorists return 104 of the Dapchi schoolgirls that were abducted.

Boko Haram terrorists receiving a "heroic" welcome as they dropped off #DapchiGirls abducted in Yobe state. Is this the Nigeria we deserve? #RescueNigeriaNow pic.twitter.com/mI1dW4uL0i — Alimi Ibrahim (@DONHALOGEN) March 21, 2018

3. Dino Melaye

Don’t you just wonder how some members of our government even win the primaries in their parties?

Yahaya Bello ma lo prison A post shared by Dino Melaye (@dinomelaye) on Mar 21, 2018 at 4:07am PDT

When will this stop? We just cannot continue with this kind of people in government. NO!

4. Pius Adesanmi

Making comparisons and enlightening on how the Nigerian life is basically worthless…

In 2008, Somalian pirates kidnapped the crew of a Nigerian tugboat. After holding the Nigerians for 302 days, the pirates practically begged the hostages to leave. They needed the space for hostages from countries that would worry about their citizens. Nobody in Abuja had cared. — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) March 21, 2018

5. Bez Idakula

Hmmm!

Richard Branson: What ever you do, NEVER QUIT! NEVER!!

Virgin Nigeria: Welcome sah — BEZ (@BEZidakula) March 21, 2018

This table you’re shaking…

6. Onome