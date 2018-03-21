BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg responds to Cambridge Analytica situation

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg has spoken on the situation surrounding the social media platform and London-based data gathering company, Cambridge Analytica. In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said he is doing all he can to ensure there’s no repeat of the incident adding that prior to the development Facebook had rolled out security measures.

In a statement on Monday, Analytica’s board suspended its CEO, Alexander Nix pending a full independent investigation. Analytica was accused of tampering with the personal Facebook data of users – data it allegedly used to tamper with the 2016 United States election.

In a post on its newsroom platform, Facebook said “protecting people’s information is the most important thing we do at Facebook”, adding that it was “making changes to prevent abuse”.