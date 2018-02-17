Today’s Noisemakers: Alabi Pasuma, Di’Ja, Wiz Khalifa, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Karo

Almost 3 years into his term, @MBuhari has only had one Presidential media chat. Communication, they say is key. — Karo (@KaroOrovboni) February 17, 2018

No wonder he ‘condoles’, ‘sympathises’, ‘reacts’ rather late. He does not know what is happening around him and he has yet made an attempt to meet with his people or the media.

Allow me to use the social media “smh” here.

2. Troublemaker

God please any guy that is cheating on his Girlfriend, Father Please forgive him 🙏🙏, show him the right part, And any Lady that is cheating on her Guy Should FALL AND DIE BY FIRE 🔥 😝😂😂 — Trouble Maker 😒 (@RovielOfficial) February 17, 2018

This deserves a strong backlash but he already told us he is a ‘troublemaker’.

3. Pasuma

👌👌👌👌👌👌✅ A post shared by Wasiu Alabi Pasuma (@officialpasuma) on Feb 16, 2018 at 12:45pm PST

How about that? Would you vote for him?

4. Di’Ja

The singer reacts to a comment on the Hausa language, asking that we “respect our differences”.

5. Enekem

How true is this?

Sounds unreal though.

6. Pius Adesanmi

Still on the matter:

Shehu Sani wants Buhari to ban state Govs from going for Villa photo-ops while mountains of corpses pile up in their states. That's impossible among federating units. The perennial host and his perennial guests just need to learn empathy, humanity, and something called optics. — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) February 17, 2018

Between Benue, Zamfara, Borno & countless body count spots, all u see are APC Govs' 2019 endorsement photo-ops. Jorojarajoro to Abuja & Daura everyday, competing for who is the most obsequious to Buhari, blind to optics. Ambode & Ortom dey try small face front for their capitals. — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) February 17, 2018

