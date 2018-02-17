Today’s Noisemakers: Alabi Pasuma, Di’Ja, Wiz Khalifa, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Karo

No wonder he ‘condoles’, ‘sympathises’, ‘reacts’ rather late. He does not know what is happening around him and he has yet made an attempt to meet with his people or the media.

Allow me to use the social media “smh” here.

2. Troublemaker

This deserves a strong backlash but he already told us he is a ‘troublemaker’.

3. Pasuma

👌👌👌👌👌👌✅

A post shared by Wasiu Alabi Pasuma (@officialpasuma) on

How about that? Would you vote for him?

4. Di’Ja

The singer reacts to a comment on the Hausa language, asking that we “respect our differences”.

5. Enekem

How true is this?

Sounds unreal though.

6. Pius Adesanmi

Still on the matter:

7. Wiz Khalifa

I never said i was perfect, but i always said I’d keep it solid.

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

 

