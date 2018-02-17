The Late 5: JAMB officials unable to account for N83m, Army denies knowledge of Shekau’s whereabouts, and other top stories

Here are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will lead some other members of the party to pay a condolence visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura.

Buhari recently lost two members of his extended family.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reportedly discovered a new fraud amounting to N83m in five states.

The states under investigation by the exam body include Kano, Edo, Kogi, Gombe and Plateau.

This is coming few days after Philomina Chieshe, a JAMB sales clerk in Benue state, said a snake mysteriously swallowed N36m proceeds from the sales of scratch cards.

Nigerian playwright, dramatist and actor, Prof Akinwumi Ishola has died, aged 79.

Ishola died in Ibadan after age-related ailment according to a family source.

He wrote the popular play, Efunsetan Aniwura, when he was a student of the University of Ibadan in 1961.

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports that Boko Haram factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, escaped to Cameroon.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, the Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement issued in Maiduguri said the army was not aware of the whereabouts of Shekau.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday hosted ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo at his home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

Obasanjo had earlier inaugurated a government specialist hospital in the state and unveiled the Bayelsa Heliport which was renamed after the first military administrator of the defunct Rivers State, Alfred Diete-Spiff.

And now, stories from around the world…

A helicopter carrying senior officials has crashed while they assessed damage from Friday’s Mexican earthquake, killing 13 including three children.

Mexico’s interior minister and the governor of the south-west Oaxaca state were on board, but neither was hurt.

The aircraft’s pilot lost control as it was coming in to land, Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete said.

Russia’s foreign minister has dismissed as “blather” the charges levelled by the FBI special counsel against 13 Russians for election meddling.

Sergei Lavrov said at a major security conference in Germany he would not comment further until he saw “facts”.

The charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller are seen as a major development in his continuing probe into the US 2016 election.

Oxfam’s chief executive, Mark Goldring, has said the scale and intensity of the criticism against his organisation is out of proportion to its level of culpability.

This is in the wake of claims that its workers used prostitutes in Haiti.

He told the Guardian newspaper: “The intensity and the ferocity of the attack makes you wonder, what did we do?

“We murdered babies in their cots?”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Saturday it was too early to talk about hosting a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, hinting he would not rush the matter.

A high-level delegation from the North invited Moon to Pyongyang for talks with his North Korean counterpart while in South Korea last week for the opening of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May warned Saturday that “ideology” should not get in the way as she called for a new security treaty to be agreed between Britain and the European Union after Brexit.

In a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, May said Britain wanted to continue vital cooperation on security with its European partners after it leaves the EU in March 2019 through a “deep and special partnership.”