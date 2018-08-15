Today’s Noisemakers: Dele Momodu, IK Osakioduwa, Opeyemi Babalola and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list for today:

Dele Momodu

As received:

"Thousands of Akwa Ibom women match in support of PDP and Governor Udom Emmanuel. Described Senator Godswill Akpabio as Deceitful and Ungrateful Human being…" pic.twitter.com/LDznBBtJr2 — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) August 15, 2018

#ThisIsNigeria, This how we politricking now?

2. Opeyemi Babalola

91 Political parties and 4 years time, we will still be hearing about Saraki, Tinubu, Oshiomole, Dogara, Atiku et all! None of these parties was established to challenge the status quo, majority of them just want to eat from the national cake. What exactly is wrong with us? — Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) August 15, 2018

Uncle…..You deserve a bottle of wine.

You need to even hear the name of some of them. No vision!

3. I.K Osakioduwa

#NigerianMothers are the only ones that will beat you to within an inch of your life and then feed you the food they cooked with love minutes later. Somehow even in the midst of all the discipline they didn't joke with feeding us.❤️ — Ik Osakioduwa (@ik_osakioduwa) August 15, 2018

Hmmm…. They may even give you 2 meats after the beating session.

Mothers will always be Mothers. Lovely people.

4. Nimah A.

This country produces more content than comedy central. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C4EVkGGj7w — Nimah A (@MsNemah) August 15, 2018

You can say that again. Content developers everywhere!

But pause…I thought Rev. was sentenced to death 11 years ago?

5. Amaka Disappointment

I was hunting in ekiti when i saw a man slap a boy and he turned to a bottle of chilled pepsi. See the race I picked ehn

Another one was when i was in momsi shop, one guy told me to bring all the recharge card worth 15k. I didn't realize I've been jazzed until hours later 😩 — Amaka's Disappointment (@enjoyment_daddy) August 14, 2018

This story sha…..The man must have bought bread earlier then.

We would have believed the story if not for her name.

6. Edwin Madu

So you’re not worried that someone entered your house and removed your sewing kit and put cookies in the sewing kit container? https://t.co/StnI62yQjf — Edwin Madu (@DwinTheStoic) August 15, 2018

Of course, He should be afraid.

‘Nigeria’s official sewing kit container since 1914.’