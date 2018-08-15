Today’s Noisemakers: Dele Momodu, IK Osakioduwa, Opeyemi Babalola and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list for today:

 

  1. Dele Momodu

#ThisIsNigeria, This how we politricking now?

2. Opeyemi Babalola

Uncle…..You deserve a bottle of wine.

You need to even hear the name of some of them. No vision!

3. I.K Osakioduwa

Hmmm…. They may even give you 2 meats after the beating session.

Mothers will always be Mothers. Lovely people.

4. Nimah A.

You can say that again. Content developers everywhere!

But pause…I thought Rev. was sentenced to death 11 years ago?

5. Amaka Disappointment

This story sha…..The man must have bought bread earlier then.

We would have believed the story if not for her name.

6. Edwin Madu

Of course, He should be afraid.

‘Nigeria’s official sewing kit container since 1914.’

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

