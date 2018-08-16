“Mirabel” the new short film from Judith Audu’s is her directorial splash

While watching the trailer for Judith Audu’s directorial debut Mirabel, I wondered why one of the lead characters looked familiar. I’m referring to MTV Shuga Naija alum Moses Akerele, better known as Khalil on the show. In 2013, Akerele wrote a poem on his notepad titled Mirabel, which, five years later, has now been adapted as a short film of the same name, and produced and directed by Judith Audu.



Mirabel follows the lives of two young lovebirds Shawn (Moses Akerele) and Tonye (Omowunmi Dada) and how an unplanned pregnancy drives a wedge between them which simultaneously affects their worlds. The trailer is pretty much clear cut, showing a film that ostensibly mines the youthful, volatile themes on love, sex and pregnancy associated with MTV Shuga.



Since starring in the M-Net flagship drama Tinsel, Audu has racked up appearances in television to enrich her CV: Emerald, Seekers, Burning Spears, Comfort Zone, Case File and House Apart. On Audu’s part, Mirabel is a small experiment in terms of audience reception, before directing a full-length feature. Starring Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Naomi Ojochide Yahaya, Chris Iheuwa and Steve Enagbare, no release for Mirabel hasn’t been announced yet.