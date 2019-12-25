Moses Akerele wants to redefine what media looks like with his new project

Moses Akerele

Most people know Moses Akerele as an actor, but he is determined to change how we perceive the integration of poetry and film. Akerele is best known for his work on the MTV owned youth focused web series, MTV Shuga, which launched the careers of quite a few high profile Nigerian actors, including Dorcas Shola Fapson and Timini Egbuson. Akerele branching out of acting is not uncommon for Nollywood but incorporating non-traditional film elements and a directorial debut definitely is something to look out for.

He is adapting a poem co-authored with Sonia Nwosu (a fellow alumni from the Multichoice Talent Factory West Africa) titled ‘Closure‘ and has put out a trailer to tease the project coming out next year.  He describes the project this way.

CLOSURE is the story of Love lived, lost and the journey to moving on and the first of more visual adaptations of the filmmaker’s does, he calls them “Moses Akerele’s Musings” is set to be released in early 2020.

It is interesting to see what Akerele will make of this especially as he is acting, directing and adapting his own work. Will it be a case of instant genius or will there too little separation from the work to actually do an excellent job. Will it push the envelope for adaptations in Nigeria.

Maybe the trailer will help you decide.

