5 Things that Should Matter Today: After four years in detention, ex-NSA Sambo Dasuki regains freedom

Following the Federal government’s directive, the State Security Service SSS, has released former National Security Officer, Sambo Dasuki, after four years in detention.

Dasuki was arrested by the DSS on December 29, 2015 over a $2.1 billion arms deal fraud and had remained in custody, in violation of a series of court orders issued for his release.

Saudi Arabia bans under-18 marriage

Saudi Arabia through its Ministry of Justice on Monday December 23 issued a de facto ban on child marriages, setting the minimum age for marriage at 18.

In a circular issued by the country’s Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Sheikh Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, all courts in the country were directed to refer the marriage application of anyone under 18 to a special court to make sure that “marrying those below 18-years old will not harm them and will achieve their best interest, whether they are male or female”

Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan confirms attack on his home in Bayelsa

Former President Jonathan has confirmed an attack by unknown armed men near his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State in the early hours of today Tuesday December 24th.

Earlier, news broke that gunmen who rode on a speedboat, landed at Jonathan’s country home and engaged the soldiers stationed there in a gun battle. A soldier and three of the gunmen were killed during the attack.

No date fixed for reopening of land borders – FG

The Nigerian government has disclosed that there is no date yet for reopening of land borders which were closed in August 2019.

Minister of state for industry, trade and investment, Mariam Katagum said the date for reopening of the land borders will be announced after a joint patrol team setup by Nigeria and its neighbours submits its recommendations.

Why we haven’t rescued Leah Sharibu, others – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army says Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu and some aid workers kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists in different parts of the Northeast, have not been rescued as troops are cautious not to put their lives in danger.

Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in Abuja while addressing journalists on the Defence Headquarters Coordinated Joint Operations