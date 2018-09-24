Today’s Noisemakers: Isaac Adewole, Onome, Samklef, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Adediwura Aderigbigbe

The traffic at Polaris Bank (former Skye Bank) this morning will be out of this world. Most of the transactions will be withdrawals of funds. Nigerians don't like taking chances with money, their hard-earned money. — Adédiwúrà Adéríbigbé (@diwuramedia) September 24, 2018

2. Blaq bunnie

If you're having a bad day,do not open Instagram,I repeat DO NOT OPEN INSTAGRAM.

The moment you do,it's all glam everywhere,the Lord blessed everybody except you😂.

Then you realise you were not even having a bad day because na that time the bad day go start😜 — Blaq bunnie (@anambrachic) September 24, 2018

Lol!

3. Lateef Lateef

Tiger woods kinda mindset. He was out of the game for 5 years or even more and came back more prepared. Failure and heartbreaks are catalysts to a few that know how to channel and utilize them. — [Lawal Lateef D] (@Latchenko) September 24, 2018

4. Samklef

Be good to people no one knows 2mr. It's a very small world. — U P G R A D E D (@SAMKLEF) September 24, 2018

“You do not know who you will meet tomorrow and be at the mercy of the person.”

5. Onome

This one will not leave short people alone abi?

Why do people keep asking me if I play basketball just because I'm tall?? I don't go around asking short people if they play mini-golf — O N O M E🇳🇬 (@NomzyTwits) September 24, 2018

Who asks? Abeg abeg let’s hear word.

If we check now, he might be…

6. Shehu Sani

The release of N22 Billion for the payment of ex staff of Nigeria Airways by PMB is commendable.A step towards ending their near two decades of suffering.Their struggle has bear fruits.The moral dust that sucked into the propellers of Nigeria Air has partly been cleared. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 24, 2018

7. Isaac Adewole

I shared Nigeria's approaches to ending Tuberculosis in children, adolescent and families at a side event leading to the High Level Meeting on TB during the 73rd UNGA meetings in New York. pic.twitter.com/IuDraZydKx — Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) September 24, 2018

Nigeria’s approaches… with more doctors as farmers right?