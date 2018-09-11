Today’s Noisemakers: Jaywon, Osas Cruz, Tweetoracle [The Beverly Osu ‘blasphemous’ photoshoot edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Where do we even start? Nigerian actress, Beverly Osu released some controversial pictures – A photoshoot with Taylor Live Magazine’s latest edition. With that, she, of course, caught the attention of Nigerians.

Here’s our list from today:

The Antagonists Club:

These group of people are not willing to understand the message. She is wrong, there’s no explanation.

1. Paul Ezeudoh

I am Catholic and i dare say that this is the Height of STUPIDITY coming from Beverly Osu. It's a slight on what the Nuns Habit and essentially Catholicism stand for. Why such Blatant disrespect for something that religious. I mean why so STUPID? pic.twitter.com/t9WlKaiKB6 — AURACOOL (@TWEETORACLE) September 11, 2018

Ahah! The Oracle is angry oo! But this one is small sef. See another angry burst below:

Klaus

Beverly Osu is the definition of what is wrong with society.. Her portrait does not define "woke" it only portrays her Hoeism.. And using the rosary in that concept is frankly disturbing.. A really stupid human being.. Am ready.. Come at me.. — 👑Klaus🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@Nick_k1aus) September 11, 2018

We are not coming to anywhere, let’s finish with Beverly first.

Besides, you are entitled to your opinion.

Adetutu Balogun

Beverly Osu should have respected that rosary in her hand. This is Despicable!!! pic.twitter.com/YsAouCY0nB — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) September 11, 2018

Mazi Ibe

Beverly Osu should have tried this with Hijab 🧕. pic.twitter.com/ywjYdVQaZh — ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­­­­ Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) September 11, 2018

Ehn, if she does it nko? You want to beat her ni? We will just hear threats and social media outbursts like this one, then we will move. Or wait, someone is saying something:

Akinbosola

Just imagine Beverly Osu wore Hijab and other Islamic attires in a lascivious manner and is smoking on top Lol they fit don find am beat her up on something… but Christians will just unlook and rightly hand her matter over to God . — Akinbosola (@MrAkinbosola) September 11, 2018

Damorela

Although people have abused sacred materials a lot including Rosaries.

But what Beverly Osu did in this shoot is outrageously disgusting.

Smoking in a seductive nun attire wit Rosary at hand?

Rosary is meant 4 prayers, Christian wont come after u tho but leave u to ur conscience pic.twitter.com/wifHf1bxPh — King 👑 (@theDamorela) September 11, 2018

No one

I am no Catholic, but the least you can do to belief and faith that people hold dear is to respect it.

What Beverly Osu did isn't wokeness. It is provocative, disgusting and it was simply done to make her trend. Sadly, we have fallen for the bait. — No one (@ilynem) September 11, 2018

The Supporters Club:

These are the people who think Beverly Osu is not wrong after all.

She is just trying to pass a message and as an inquisitor: “Why you angry“?

Let’s ask her what message she is trying to pass first. Shebi she is the source of the information.

2. Didi

I see nothing wrong with that Beverly Osu's shoot..

I love it even. Portrays how highly hypocritical religious people are.

Don't get why people are in their feelings over it.

You can insult her all you want tho.

Won't change how true her message is. Smh — +DIDI💎 (@Thic_didi) September 11, 2018

Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo

Aunty is here and.. she brings another angle. A debate that has run on for so many years. Hmmm….

#hnnopinion

✓Beverly Osu is a Nigerian model

✓Nigerians are religious slaves

✓Falz tampered with hijabs in #ThisisNigeria

✓Beverly rocks a sexy Catholic nun outfit

✓Catholic priests are mostly caught as pedophiles globally

✓Religion is the BIGGEST lie to mankind

🇳🇬😂🚬 — Dr Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo🎙️🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@HNNAfrica) September 11, 2018

Chinenyeze Asantewa

If Beverly Osu likes, she should dress like Pope carrying cross upside down, wetin concern me? Left for people like me, just do you, so long as you're not harming me. Make God judge us ne — Chinenyeze Asantewa Akosua (@chinenyezebetty) September 11, 2018

Abi na.

Jaywon

I really don't see anything wrong with what beverly osu did. It's left for her and God to judge but Nigerians always like to judge people once religion is involve. Leave your life and let others do their thing. the consequences is for them and not you. — Saro (@JAYWONJUWONLO) September 11, 2018

Ugly Professor

I feel y'all should quit dragging Beverly Osu

Yeah she dressed as a nun with rosary on her hand and cigarette on the other, SO?

Is it your body, abi she borrowed the attire from you.

Leave God to judge, quit being a Demi God already — Ugly Professor 🤒 (@triumphantOG) September 11, 2018

Makaveli

Nigerian HYPOCRITES, leave Beverly Osu alone, religious, holier than the pope fanatics… If it was lady gaga, it would be considered as, modern foreign art. I hope to open a church, & scam all you gullible ones someday. — Makaveli.™🌿 (@King_Govt) September 11, 2018

See this brother’s plan oo. Let’s take down his name and face abeg. So when the scam church opens we won’t attend.

Jesse

So I wanted to say something about this Beverly OSU matter on ground. First of all she didn't style herself for the shoot, she was given a job.all I see is pure Art that carries a message. The more people criticize her, the more she doesn't give a fuck — Jesse king7 (@jessechikwe7) September 11, 2018

The Inquisitors:

These ones want to know: “Beverly Osu, biko nu, tell us, what is the message behind this?”

3. Umeh

We know Beverly Osu can't try this with Hijab, but to be artistic enough, sometimes you need to go the extra mile to pass a message. I do not condemn her, rather I'm more concerned about the message she's trying to pass with this shoot. pic.twitter.com/QmYAJLINAh — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) September 11, 2018

Osas Cruz

Which Message is Beverly Osu trying to pass with this? pic.twitter.com/caC7TK0Otw — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) September 11, 2018

MaQmilliano

Beverly Osu…. Can we talk about this nonsense? pic.twitter.com/9gjpuQ1OEt — măQmillianö 🐯 🇳🇬 (@ArchitectMaQ) September 11, 2018

Adedeji

I read a tweet someone was pointing fingers at Beverly osu & shooting himself in the leg at D same time the tweet says "FOR FUCK SAKE" why is Beverly osu holding that rosary" this is a blasphemy to we christians" lol you that you're using "F" word you're going to heaven abi? pic.twitter.com/c4xpVimfa0 — adedejiart 🎨 (@adedejiart) September 11, 2018

Knoxpete

All these people complimenting Beverly Osu's Offensive and Sacrilegious photo shoot, i just have one question : If she was your Sister, Cousin or Mother, Would you clap for her? Lets be honest with ourselves !! — KNOXPETE (@KnoxTainment) September 11, 2018

4. Abiodun

And then this one:

Secularly, Beverly Osu actually got a beautiful photoshoot, a great work of art that gave her the yearned attention. On the other hand, the attire & rosary is sacred and as a Christian, it’s possible to find it offensive but involving Islam & hijab makes the outrage substandard! — Series Abíọ́dún࿐ (@Engr_Series) September 11, 2018

The last part of the comment…. We actually do not need to make comparisons.

Similarly:

Dullex

My opinion about this Beverly Osu issue is not even about her, cos I don't care. If the people of her faith are so tolerant that they got no problem with it then who am I to condemn her???

But my problem is with those sayin shit like she should have tried it with a hijab — Angeleyezzz (@Dullex) September 11, 2018

Sigh! Beverly Osu, See what you have caused?

Let me come and be going.