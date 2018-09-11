Today’s Noisemakers: Jaywon, Osas Cruz, Tweetoracle [The Beverly Osu ‘blasphemous’ photoshoot edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Where do we even start? Nigerian actress, Beverly Osu released some controversial pictures – A photoshoot with Taylor Live Magazine’s latest edition. With that, she, of course, caught the attention of Nigerians.

Here’s our list from today:

The Antagonists Club:

These group of people are not willing to understand the message. She is wrong, there’s no explanation.

1. Paul Ezeudoh

Ahah! The Oracle is angry oo! But this one is small sef. See another angry burst below:

Klaus

We are not coming to anywhere, let’s finish with Beverly first.

Besides, you are entitled to your opinion.

Adetutu Balogun

Mazi Ibe

Ehn, if she does it nko? You want to beat her ni? We will just hear threats and social media outbursts like this one, then we will move. Or wait, someone is saying something:

Akinbosola

Damorela

No one

The Supporters Club:

These are the people who think Beverly Osu is not wrong after all.

She is just trying to pass a message and as an inquisitor: “Why you angry“?

Let’s ask her what message she is trying to pass first. Shebi she is the source of the information.

2. Didi

Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo

Aunty is here and.. she brings another angle. A debate that has run on for so many years. Hmmm….

Chinenyeze Asantewa

Abi na.

Jaywon

Ugly Professor

Makaveli

See this brother’s plan oo. Let’s take down his name and face abeg. So when the scam church opens we won’t attend.

Jesse 

The Inquisitors:

These ones want to know: “Beverly Osu, biko nu, tell us, what is the message behind this?”

3. Umeh

Osas Cruz

MaQmilliano

Adedeji

Knoxpete

4. Abiodun

And then this one:

The last part of the comment…. We actually do not need to make comparisons.

Similarly:

Dullex

Sigh! Beverly Osu, See what you have caused?

Let me come and be going.

