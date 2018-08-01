Today’s Noisemakers: Makida Moka, Tunji Andrews, Sally [The Eunice feminist outburst edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Atuejide Eunice, a presidential candidate and party leader of National Interest Party (NIP) caught the interest of Twitter users – maybe it spread to other platforms – when she had an outburst:

I’M NOT A FEMINIST!
Na by force?
And who is a feminist?
My friend who won’t cook for her husband & kids cos of equality?
The one who always insults men bcos she can? Ladies who won’t let men hold doors for them cos it diminishes their value? What does feminism mean?
#ANigeria4All“.

Here are the reactions:

1. R.

An explainer:

2. Sally

Well… NO ONE should tweet anything like that.

If you do not support it, you do not have to publicly talk about it. Ignore the push, the calls to put the tag on you.

3. Eli Enabs

4. Nefertiti

5. Chidimma Ijeoma

6. James

7. Ola Brown

8. Tunji Andrews

9. Oluwagbenga Ajongbolo

10. Cherox

11. Nnamdi

Okay, we might not support what Eunice said but Nnamdi… This your tweet is OP!

12. Makida Moka

What will Eunice do after now?

