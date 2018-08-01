Today’s Noisemakers: Makida Moka, Tunji Andrews, Sally [The Eunice feminist outburst edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Atuejide Eunice, a presidential candidate and party leader of National Interest Party (NIP) caught the interest of Twitter users – maybe it spread to other platforms – when she had an outburst:

“I’M NOT A FEMINIST!

Na by force?

And who is a feminist?

My friend who won’t cook for her husband & kids cos of equality?

The one who always insults men bcos she can? Ladies who won’t let men hold doors for them cos it diminishes their value? What does feminism mean?

#ANigeria4All“.

Again, I'm not a feminist!

I actually hate it when people call me feminist because that word means too many things, many of which I DON'T LIKE!

EVERYONE should have a fair chance.

Be yourself and be treated right being yourself

So guys, lets caption this picture!#ANigeria4All pic.twitter.com/JPJkebOU3W — Eunice Atuejide (@eunice_atuejide) August 1, 2018

To me, we need contributions & views from all sides (masculine & feminine) in designing the future Nigeria.

It's neither a man's world, nor a woman's world.

It is our world.

We all matter!

We all have a lot to offer, and equal weight must be given to our views.#ANigeria4All pic.twitter.com/hjBXdfqi7J — Eunice Atuejide (@eunice_atuejide) August 1, 2018

Does the caption "Agreement of ALL 2019 Progressive/Young/Independent Presidential Aspirants to work TOGETHER" work for you?

It doesn't for me simply because the ENTIRE female specie was EXCLUDED!

So guys, help me find the perfect caption….🤷🏾‍♀️#ANigeria4All pic.twitter.com/um18kwGiuj — Eunice Atuejide (@eunice_atuejide) August 1, 2018

Here are the reactions:

1. R.

An explainer:

Madam Presidential Aspirant, check the definition. Everytime u tweet; "I'm not a feminist" u are insinuating you don't believe in women's right & you don't believe in equality of the sexes. That's like someone saying I'll spread the message of Jesus but never call me a Christian. pic.twitter.com/srqVPWIIcw — R. (@alrhemist) August 1, 2018

2. Sally

Okay you are beginning to say too much, it will do you good to stop tweeting at this point. I can tweet something like this and get away with it but not you who is seeking for public office. I supported your first tweet but please enough. God bless you! — Sally (@is_salsu) August 1, 2018

Well… NO ONE should tweet anything like that.

If you do not support it, you do not have to publicly talk about it. Ignore the push, the calls to put the tag on you.

This Auntie Eunice with professional photo shoot in her display foto and a future ‘presidential aspirant’ just scored own goal with that feminist rant and exposed a crassly flawed mindset on what it’s about. Sometimes it’s better to say nothing and appear to have small sense. — 👑 DaddyMo 👑 🚀 (@officialdaddymo) August 1, 2018

3. Eli Enabs

It's the people that are shocked by Sister Eunice that are the ones shocking me.

Someone that put "Has been to so and so number of countries" in her CV, that's the person you people are wasting internet outrage on? Plis Dear. — Ehi Enabs (@ehienabs) August 1, 2018

I am formally convinced that Nigerians are the easiest people to scam. DID YOU PEOPLE NOT READ SISTER EUNICE POSTER?? WHY ARE YOU SURPRISED? She wants to be president because she has been to a thousand countries and you people didn't think something was off? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Ehi Enabs (@ehienabs) August 1, 2018

4. Nefertiti

You don't have to be a feminist (though I find it weird that you can't see the irony of you running for presidency on the backs of women who fought for you to be educated and all them stuff). You don't have to be one but this was completely unnecessary at best & stupid at worst. — Nefertiti (@LoloNerfertiti) August 1, 2018

5. Chidimma Ijeoma

So I was plastering your fliers all over my Whatsap because I’m proud of your guts..

This tweet reeks of ignorance. Difference in opinion will always occur and you have to be able to respectfully consider the validity and rationale of certain opinions, even without accepting it. — ♦Chidimma Ijeoma☀ (@chidimmaPearl) August 1, 2018

6. James

Oh Nigeria… here comes out next president.. chaii such ignorance can't even come from a 12 year old girl. Taking on @AdichieSpeaks is the beginning of the end of the road for your political carrier . You will wish you never said what you just said. Too bad. You screwed it pic.twitter.com/og68SGcvnx — James (@JamesLantern2) August 1, 2018

7. Ola Brown

1. The central tenet of feminism is gender equality 2. Shows that you have no grasp of basic ideology 3. In a single tweet, you isolated many of the people that would have supported you 4. Reveals poor communication skills and low EQ pic.twitter.com/psjyw9rfuT — Dr Ola Brown (@NaijaFlyingDr) August 1, 2018

8. Tunji Andrews

Dear Eunice, you would have made a far better case if you had left out your anti-feminist statement. Clearly you must see the irony here — Tunji Andrews (@TunjiAndrews) August 1, 2018

9. Oluwagbenga Ajongbolo

Eunice has shot herself in the leg. The real feminists are disowning her. The confused ones are now more confused. The men, who love feminism, are retracing their steps. Men who wouldn't want to hear anything feminism are jubilating. She just needs a good PR team. — Oluwagbenga Ajongbolo (@arakunrinajos) August 1, 2018

10. Cherox

LOL. Our resident misogynists have now turned this Aunty Eunice's tweet into "wOmEn dOnT sUpPoRT wOmEn."

Of course, she's pandering to people like you but the gag is that these same misogynists still won't vote for her, even if she were actually a good candidate for president — #SmallGirlBigGod (@CheRox) August 1, 2018

11. Nnamdi

This is what happens when you give your kids dumb names. How did we even expect common sense from a person named Eunice? — Nnamdi (@The_Africanist) August 1, 2018

Okay, we might not support what Eunice said but Nnamdi… This your tweet is OP!

12. Makida Moka

Please let all these "potential candidates" come and be disgracing themselves one after the other before February. So we know who we are crossing off the list. BYE EUNICE!!!!! — Makida Moka (@TheMakidaMoka) August 1, 2018

What will Eunice do after now?

