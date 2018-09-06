Today’s Noisemakers: Oby Ezekwesili, Johnny Drille, the comment on rape culture, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Moe

Hmmm just came across a tweet where a business person said someone asked for an enquiry about their business and they immediately used that opportunity to “shoot their shot”. They are married so I am happy for them. But let’s just agree. That’s bad behavior. — Moe (@Mochievous) September 6, 2018

If I am sending you a message to make an enquiry about your business and while answering you are toasting me (not even waiting for me to finish the Inquiry) – it is actually unprofessional. And considered harassment in many places. — Moe (@Mochievous) September 6, 2018

But we women are so used to this. And society is forcing us to accept this sort of behavior. It is not okay. Again, it is not about this particular couple. I am happy for them. I just used the opportunity to touch on a larger issue. It is not okay. — Moe (@Mochievous) September 6, 2018

But of course, so far it ends in marriage, bad behavior is okay. Nope. pic.twitter.com/CNd82uvRiY — Moe (@Mochievous) September 6, 2018

2. Johnny Drille

Some people may never know I wrote songs about them. I may have met them once but they left with me something remarkable to remember. I could have written a song about you but may not tell you I did. — Johnny Drille (@Johnnydrille) September 6, 2018

3. Aproko doctor

The people that told you that putting lemon/lime in water or lemon tea will help you burn your belly fat lied to you! Yes I said it! They lied to you! You will lose weight by burning more than you take in. Not by drinking lemon tea or lime water!#aprokodoctor pic.twitter.com/b6KCkjUvMD — Dr Nonso (Aproko Doctor) (@aproko_doctor) September 6, 2018

Well… It’s the same category of people that said orogbo will cure Ebola.

Come rain or shine, Character endures forever. In all your getting, get Character. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) September 6, 2018

This is rape culture.

We are not raped by figments of our imagination. Or monsters. Real men rape. They’re your fathers. Your brothers. Your boyfriends. Your colleagues. Mystifying them only gives them more power. https://t.co/AQx06O0TQ3 — A gay (@mbongomuffin) September 6, 2018