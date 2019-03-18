Today’s Noisemakers: Ogbeni Dipo, Dami Elebe, Chidi Okereke, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Who calls older people by their first names in Nigeria?

Go ask patriarchy, ode.

What did he do as commissioner? Start from there and be pissed.

It’s already obvious you will end up like Ambode

Who are you deceiving? You know what what this See Finish thing is about.

Simi, will your parents approve of this foul language in your tweet?

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Chude Jideonwo March 18, 2019

From Africa to the world | A letter from RED, as 2019 kicks into gear 

Our fourth presidential win. It was completely worth waiting for before writing this year’s letter. Our company, StateCraft Inc., after ...

Bernard Dayo March 12, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Parosident Buhari, Ogbeni Dipo, Adaku Ufere, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 4, 2019

How Wema Bank is redefining Nigeria’s Tech sector with ‘Hackaholics’

As a mark of its resilience, Wema Bank has over the years proven itself as an incubator of inventions and ...

Bernard Dayo February 26, 2019

The Big 5: Buhari beats Atiku in Lagos with over 130,000 votes; APGA, PDP protest as Okorocha wins senatorial poll | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Buhari wins Niger President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All ...

Bernard Dayo February 25, 2019

The Late 5: Oluremi Tinubu retains Lagos Central senatorial seat; APC calls for cancellation of elections in Akwa Ibom | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today: Saraki denies congratulating APC senator-elect Yusuph Olaniyonu, who is the Special ...

Chisom Mbama February 21, 2019

The SSMPA bill should not affect how Nigerian healthcare treats the LGBT community

In Nigeria, 201 the Same sex marriage prohibition (SSMP) being bill passed into the law in Nigeria, with a 14-year ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail