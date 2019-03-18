Today’s Noisemakers: Ogbeni Dipo, Dami Elebe, Chidi Okereke, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Don’t go about calling significantly older folks (especially when meeting them for the first time) by their first name, if they haven’t told you it’s okay to do so. Importantly, pay attention to cultural norms and values. — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) March 18, 2019

Who calls older people by their first names in Nigeria?

Niggas jump you and beat the shit outta you and hopefully…if you survive it you are now a member of a cult…. Pls how does that one time beating make you a tougher man? 🙄🤦🏽‍♂️ — Ferdinand. (@Poltergeyst_) March 18, 2019

Go ask patriarchy, ode.

Omo. If Sanwo Olu is another failure for Lagos, boyyyy will. I be pizzed !!!!!!! — Written By (@DamiElebe) March 18, 2019

What did he do as commissioner? Start from there and be pissed.

I was at this wedding on Saturday and MC OLUOMO entered! That’s when I concluded that a lot of Nigerian ladies/women are very useless🤦‍♀️. All these shameless women were fighting themselves just to get his attention! His babe for d occasion eventually emerged🤣 — faithpaul (@faithysia_mind) March 18, 2019

I’d have included a better planning and demolishing of dilapidating buildings in Lagos to prevent these disasters as seen in Oke Arin, but as you all know, it’s not in my Oga’s original plans. I don’t want to end up like Ambode, my predecessor. Thank you. https://t.co/ZGtp2Dxn7U — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@sanwolu) March 18, 2019

It’s already obvious you will end up like Ambode

When I tell you people that Lagos is a mad house, you people will not agree. What is this? E say “avoid the shame of #SeeFinish” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qozQGs4voc — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) March 18, 2019

Who are you deceiving? You know what what this See Finish thing is about.

It must hurt to hate on someone who did nothing to u and don’t give a shit about you. — Simi (@SympLySimi) March 18, 2019

Simi, will your parents approve of this foul language in your tweet?