Rue14 Studios’ stage play ‘High’ is the next big thing on teenage drugs and substance abuse

‘High’ tells the story of a group of teenage friends on holiday from their separate boarding schools. Even though they grew up together, they are at completely different places in their lives. When one of them suffers a drug overdose, it causes a major problem within the clique, forcing their parents to get involved and face the truth about their children and about themselves.

‘High’ is a stage play that dramatizes the phenomena of drug abuse and prescription medication in Nigeria. This contemporary new play discusses a number of themes such as peer pressure, drug abuse, depression, self-esteem, sexual activity, cyber addiction, alcohol use, and body image.

In Nigeria, it was reported recently that about 3 million codeine-containing cough preparations are consumed daily in Kano and about 6 million bottles in the Northwest; it is reported that 40% of Nigerian youths engage in drug abuse.

Following the two-time sold-out runs of the Nigerian adaptation of Ntozake Shange’s famous play “For Colored Girls”, by Keke Hammond (CEO/Founder of Rue14 Studios), the stage play ‘High’ returns Saturday, April 13th with actor Ade Laoye as the associate producer.

Written by Osang Abang and directed by Kenneth Uphopho, ‘High’ features a wonderful cast which includes Najite Dede, Akah Nnani, Abayomi Alvin, Paul Adams, Bunmi Sogade, Philips Chima, Genoveva Umeh and more.

The stage play runs from Saturday 13th April and Sunday 14th April 2019 at Shell Hall, MUSON Center with performances at 2 pm and 6 pm daily. This show is not suitable for children under 10 years old.

‘High’ is proudly supported by YNaija, Flytime Promotions, Union Bank, Accelerate Tv, Guardian Life, Vanguard, Lagos Mums, TVC, Silverbird and Pulse.

Reviews from last play

“For the first time in a long time we have a play focused on the issues teenagers face with drug abuse. It’s a play with fresh talent, it’s entertaining and I recommend it to all parents and their teenagers.” – Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju

“This play, is a very important, innovative and creative way to educate parents and children about this drugs and substance abuse epidemic.” – The Catalyst, Lanre Olusola

“A bold and spirited reference to substance abuse amongst Nigerian youth where everything is so accessible in this social media age. Entertaining and thought provoking.” – Mercy Dolapo Oni

Date: Saturday 13th April and Sunday 14th April 2019

Time: 2 pm and 6 pm daily

Venue: Shell Hall, MUSON Center, Lagos

Tickets are on sale for N7500 General Admission and N15,000 VIP. To purchase, visit https://ticketing.highonstage.com.ng or call 0907 286 3174. For more information, visit www.highonstage.com.ng and follow @highonstage on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.