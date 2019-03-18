The Late 5: We don’t know if army rigged elections – INEC; Four rescued from another Lagos building collapse | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Court adjourns NBA President’s trial

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Monday adjourned the trial of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, till April 17. The adjourned date is slated for treating the three pending applications brought before the court by counsel to the defendants.

In the application brought by Mr Usoro’s counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe, Mr Usoro is seeking for an order of the court directing the complainant to serve on him a summarised witness statement of evidence of those listed to give evidence in the matter.

Shehu Yar’Adua Foundation, 29 others to lose 4.8bn properties to FG

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission says it is on the verge of seizing properties belonging to the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation and 29 other firms worth a combined N4.8bn.

The ICPC said in a statement by its Director for Public Enlightenment, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, that the firms were accused of tax evasion. The properties to be seized include 22.9 hectares of undeveloped land, one plaza, and a block of six two-bedroom flats located in Wuse, Zone One, Abuja, belonging to Shehu Musa Yar’adua Foundation, Vibrant Issuance Brokers, Millard Fuller Foundation, Maibuhu Farm and Construction Limited, Gabcon Enterprises Limited and a host of others. In the course of the investigation, the alleged owners of the properties disclaimed ownership.

Four rescued from another Lagos building collapse

Four people have been rescued from another building collapse in Oke Arin, Lagos Island, Lagos. The Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musbau, said the building had a partial collapse, adding that firefighters had taken the four rescued victims to a hospital. The four rescued, according to Musbau, were all the occupants of the building.

I’m not afraid of rerun – Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau says he is not jittery over the March 23 Governorship Election re-run in the state. Lalong expressed this view while speaking with State House correspondents after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

We don’t know if army rigged elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it does not know if soldiers rigged elections in the River State governorship poll which was marred by violence. The INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, said this during an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday.