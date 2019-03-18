The 2019 GTBank Food and Drink Festival is here again!

GTB

Get Ready For a ‘Four Times Bigger’ Event: April 28th – May 1st 2019.

Mark the dates! Africa’s biggest culinary experience, the GTBank Food and Drink Festival is set to hold from Sunday, 28th April, to Wednesday 1st May 2019 at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos.

After three explosive editions of the GTBank Food and Drink Festival, the event is now four times bigger, four days longer, and has become the premier culinary event that brings together food lovers from around the world to celebrate Nigeria’s finest small businesses in the food industry.

Since its launch in 2016, the GTBank Food and Drink Festival has hosted more than 450,000 people, featured dozens of entrepreneurial masterclasses and propelled the businesses of hundreds of Foodpreneurs. This year, alongside adding an extra day to the event, the GTBank Food and Drink Festival will offer free Retail Stalls to over 300 small businesses, more than double the number from the previous year. There will be series of cooking masterclasses, a farmers’ market as well as a showcase of some of the finest street foods in Lagos. This edition is family themed and welcomes guests of all ages with a special feature of exciting games designed to entertain children all day long.

Organized by leading African financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank plc., the 2019 GTBank Food and Drink promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience. Plan to attend!

Click here for more information.

