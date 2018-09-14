Today’s Noisemakers: Omojuwa, Gimba Kakanda, Imoh Umoren [The Kemi Adeosun resignation editon]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

One week, one drama you will say. Sometimes ten sef.

This week, it’s the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun tendering her resignation month after it was alleged in a report by Premium Times that she forged her NYSC certificate.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Gimba Kakanda

Gimba tells us something we should put into consideration…

Meanwhile, abeg abeg stop famzing. Lol!

2. Joe Abah

See another angle

And another one

3. Omojuwa

Indeed… better late than never.

4. Juliet Kego

Meanwhile, some poeple insist she must be prosecuted:

4. Faisal

5. Chibuzo

6. Enekem

7. Ajala

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

