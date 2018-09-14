Today’s Noisemakers: Omojuwa, Gimba Kakanda, Imoh Umoren [The Kemi Adeosun resignation editon]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

One week, one drama you will say. Sometimes ten sef.

This week, it’s the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun tendering her resignation month after it was alleged in a report by Premium Times that she forged her NYSC certificate.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Gimba Kakanda

Gimba tells us something we should put into consideration…

With Kemi Adeosun’s reported resignation, it’s safe to declare that Nigeria’s journalist of the year is definitely our own @abdulfagge, for revealing her forgery and how she was being exploited by NASS. And allow me to famz that he’s my former co-worker. #ProudFriendsCommunity 😀 — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) September 14, 2018

Meanwhile, abeg abeg stop famzing. Lol!

2. Joe Abah

See another angle

I have just received, with sadness, news that Kemi Adeosun has resigned. She is a talented, courageous woman who drove a lot of important reforms as Minister of Finance. However, the NYSC saga had made her position untenable & the situation was only going to go from bad to worse. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 14, 2018

And another one

Kemi Adeosun has resigned, she made a good decision, this is strange in a country like Nigeria where it’s almost an abomination for leaders to resign. I commend her! — King Sola (@Solar_unique) September 14, 2018

3. Omojuwa

A Nigerian Minister, Kemi Adeosun has resigned. I don’t remember tweeting “reigned” beside the name of a Nigerian minister. This was late in coming but better late than never. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 14, 2018

Indeed… better late than never.

4. Juliet Kego

IF indeed Kemi Adeosun has resigned, she has my respect for towing the path of honour. I wish she had done this long ago. If there was alleged forgery, I guess the police will investigate further & prosecute if proven. When the system works, we all benefit. Kids are watching — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) September 14, 2018

The really sad thing about the (purported) resignation of (former) finance minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, is that it's not likely to be an acknowledgement of wrongdoing – otherwise, it should have come long ago. It's about every other consideration BUT the most important. #Truth — Remi Sonaiya (@oluremisonaiya) September 14, 2018

Meanwhile, some poeple insist she must be prosecuted:

4. Faisal

Kemi Adeosun has resigned but that is not enough. She must be prosecuted for forgery. Then she should be probed to investigate the possible cases of blackmail she may have been party to. — Faisal (@JajaPhD) September 14, 2018

Kemi Adeosun resigns? Good can we arrest her? Forget the certificate forgery….economic sabotage please…how in hell are we so indebted and so poor I'm a matter of three years? — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) September 14, 2018

5. Chibuzo

WATCH OUT! They'll tell you Kemi Adeosun has earned their respect for resigning and give you reasons. Remind them Ngozi Okonjo Iweala resigned on principle, Barth Nnaji resigned on conflict of interest, but Adeosun resigned on criminal/forgery allegations. — Chibuzo 'KingAbsolute' Anthony (@KingAbsoIute) September 14, 2018

6. Enekem

Kemi Adeosun has resigned she clearly didn’t move our financial system forward, we are in more debt and the Naira is weak ,If Only Buhari can take the same step , we are clearly not impressed with his administration — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) September 14, 2018

7. Ajala

Kemi Adeosun didn't resign when Nigeria was not in recession, she didn't resign when Nigeria was in recession, she left when Nigeria is now the capital of poverty in the world.

No one is a fan of poverty. — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) September 14, 2018