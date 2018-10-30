Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Bimbo Olagunju, Max Odogwu and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

  1. King Leo

You can say that again Bruv!

2. Bimbo Olagunju

LOL! That’s the problem with some people.

They gave you a yard, you want to take the whole cloth. Mtcheeew….

3. Max Odogwu

Aunty, say it loud for those behind to hear.

 

4. Ibom God

LOL! It’s in the constitution.

5. His Kenny

Indeed, leave for Caesar what belongs to Caesar.

6. Shehu Sani

Tags: ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 30th of October

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:   ‘INEC is the reason I’m yet to start ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

The Late 5: As bloody Shi’ites protest continues for 3rd straight day; Buhari meets Wike, 3 other PDP governors behind closed doors | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The clash between members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

‘INEC is the reason I’m yet to start campaigning’ – Jimi Agbaje breaks silence

The flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje has responded ...

Chinedu Okafor October 30, 2018

Klay Thompson sets new NBA three point record

It was a historic night for the dubs, as Golden State Warrior’s shooting guard, Klay Thompson, led the warriors to ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B escalates; AFRIMA unveils 2018 Award host and hostesses | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

YPP Presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu explains how he intends to restructure Nigeria

How to Restructure Nigeria: Why, What, How and When? Inconvenient Truths Nation-building is hard, but it need not be as ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail