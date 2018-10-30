Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Bimbo Olagunju, Max Odogwu and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

King Leo

Best alarm clock is your mum, If u tell her to wake you up by 7am, she will end up waking you by 6am saying its 8am. — KING LEO (@ManLikeKingLeo) October 30, 2018

You can say that again Bruv!

2. Bimbo Olagunju

Offered a guy a ride from Yaba to Obalende this morning. Just as we're approaching Alagomeji, uncle asked me if he can drive. Said he's not comfortable being driven by a woman. I parked and told him to come and take the wheel. Once he got down, I just zoomed off. Arrant nonsense — Bimbo Olagunju (@CallMeAbimbola) October 30, 2018

LOL! That’s the problem with some people.

They gave you a yard, you want to take the whole cloth. Mtcheeew….

3. Max Odogwu

"Nigerians no dey commit suicide." I hope this makes more of us reflect before we make ignorant comments. https://t.co/bt6tzIqjpA — Max 'Odogwu' M. (@MakiSpoke) October 30, 2018

Aunty, say it loud for those behind to hear.

4. Ibom God

In Nigeria, if you had misunderstanding with someone and it turned out to be a heat argument, and the person you're arguing with throw his/her to your face and said "bet we shall see, or you shall see me!" Then wake away.. Bro you better BEG! 😟 — Ibom God (@KINGMILLION01) October 30, 2018

LOL! It’s in the constitution.

5. His Kenny

Someone tried to emulate Sango in one of our universities and got burnt seriously, still in the hospital and you want us to make that a tradition. Let's leave for Caesar what belongs to Caesar. — His Kenny ⏺ (@iam_MustyK007) October 30, 2018

Indeed, leave for Caesar what belongs to Caesar.

6. Shehu Sani

When aspirants protest,objects,complain or ask questions on why their names were illegally substituted,they replied to them that it’s in line with their slogan,to change. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 30, 2018