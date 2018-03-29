Today’s Noisemakers: Tolu Adeleru, Don Jazzy, Kayode Ogundamisi, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Tolu Adeleru

Please say, say it oo Tolu.

The mental stress we undergo in Lagos and indeed Nigeria is alarming and nobody is ‘watching’.

2. Papi

Things that happen only in Nigeria.

It can never be worse but we should not give up.

3. Diji Aderogba

Really? Line up and collect the money?

Some replies:

You people play too much, it is not even funny.

4. Great Gracious

President Buhari is in Lagos and diverse reactions have come up.

Serve you? This generation of leaders in Africa? Wake up oo!

That is the reason why we must keep fighting to oust these people #EnoughIsEnough

5. Rogue King

Lol! Savage people everywhere!

6. Kemi Olunloyo

Some people need to be corrected most times. Which one is bus stop?

Remind him please!

6. Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy, biko nu, where the sexy legs dey?

This music producer turned comedian sef.

7. Souljah

You can say this again and again.

8. King Teezy

Now, this is what we are talking about.

9. Henry Odutayo

Nothing more true bro. Nothing!

10. Kayode Ogundamisi

Too many things this Minister has said in the past that strongly contradicts what he supports these days.

11. Shaykh Nasser

Something nice you can do to wipe away the stress or depression:

Taste and see.

Meanwhile, they are already blessed.

