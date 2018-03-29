Today’s Noisemakers: Tolu Adeleru, Don Jazzy, Kayode Ogundamisi, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Tolu Adeleru

Have so many things to say about how we organize and hold events in Nigeria, especially when it involves big men. The stress to find parking around Eko Hotel and even enter the compound is something else. Let me face the program. — Tolu Adeleru Balogun (@tolulopeab) March 29, 2018

Please say, say it oo Tolu.

The mental stress we undergo in Lagos and indeed Nigeria is alarming and nobody is ‘watching’.

2. Papi

Things that happen only in Nigeria.

Take a moment and think of the fact that someone came into this country, identified himself MLK's nephew, waltzed into ASO ROCK, ate our jollof rice, drank our wine, told our President to stand on his feet and gave him a fake award. This is as funny as it is heartbreaking. — Whiskey Papi (@tawah89) March 28, 2018

I don't think it can ever worse than this — Whiskey Papi (@tawah89) March 28, 2018

It can never be worse but we should not give up.

3. Diji Aderogba

~ Please, if you are going to give Nigeria money, don’t give it to the government to help us invest. All you have to do is pick a location, we will line up to collect our money. Please sir, please. https://t.co/uPyXJaKGab — director D. 🙅🏽‍♂️ (@dijiaderoGBA) March 28, 2018

Really? Line up and collect the money?

Some replies:

@BillGates to even show you how serious I am, I can DM you my account details cos we no longer have confidence on our leaders. — Zedicus Zol Zorander (@7even10en) March 28, 2018

This not a joking stuff.

I'm my own government.

I operate a democracy of myself, by myself and for myself. — The_Oyomesi (@BlazeDanny) March 29, 2018

This our govt that will be like "he don pay, how we go share am?" Abeg @BillGates we the citizen prefer to collect the cash ourselves.. before govt give us stories wey no follow. @ArdayShyne come collect your share ooo..😝😝😝 — Peter Ijiyemi (@hadura29) March 29, 2018

You people play too much, it is not even funny.

4. Great Gracious

President Buhari is in Lagos and diverse reactions have come up.

So because Buhari is now in Lagos, human being will now be trekking anyhow. But wait oo, I thought our Leaders were elected to serve us, and not the other way around.#PMBinLagos pic.twitter.com/S7lODiBmAd — GREAT GRACIOUS (@GreatGracious) March 29, 2018

Serve you? This generation of leaders in Africa? Wake up oo!

That is the reason why we must keep fighting to oust these people #EnoughIsEnough

5. Rogue King

Lol! Savage people everywhere!

My kid sister chatted me up today

During the course of the chat

I abused her at first, she wrote "lol"

I abused her bf too, she sent me a laughing smiley I just told her, I dont have money

Your being too nice gave you away😂 pic.twitter.com/eU6cSWEXsF — Smurf Clumsy (@rogue_kvng) March 29, 2018

6. Kemi Olunloyo

Some people need to be corrected most times. Which one is bus stop?

Bus terminal not Bus stop but still no excuse! 60 ppl died in #Zamfara — HNNAFRICA KEMI OLUNLOYO🇳🇬📡 (@HNNAfrica) March 29, 2018

Remind him please!

6. Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy, biko nu, where the sexy legs dey?

This music producer turned comedian sef.

7. Souljah

I'll repeat it again, INEC will never count retweets and online anger as votes in 2019. If you want Buhari out, get a very credible and popular candidate in a credible platform and go out to work for him.

If not, I will be here to add salt to your injuries next year — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) March 29, 2018

You can say this again and again.

8. King Teezy

Now, this is what we are talking about.

I just picmixed pics of all my girlfriends and updated it on whatsapp with a caption "my sisters and the love of my life" now they all replying

"Wow babe i love you"

"Ncooah you the best hun"

"My inlaws though" pic.twitter.com/7EvOtoLqkI — King Teezy (@Teezy_Promking) March 29, 2018

9. Henry Odutayo

A real situation will always expose a fake friend 🤭 — Henry Bolaji Odutayo (@HB_Odutayo9) March 29, 2018

Nothing more true bro. Nothing!

10. Kayode Ogundamisi

“We have been compelled to write a letter to the Lagos State governor asking him to please prevail on the President ( @GEJonathan ) to reschedule his visit. But if his visit must go on, he should use another means of transportation.." Lai Mohammed — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) March 29, 2018

such as the helicopter so that the whole town is not locked up. Anytime Mr President ( @GEJonathan) is coming to Lagos, our roads are closed, and traffic congestion is at its highest. The whole city is shut down for the entire day." – Lai Mohammed, of @APCNigeria in 2013. pic.twitter.com/rStIFyHQbQ — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) March 29, 2018

Too many things this Minister has said in the past that strongly contradicts what he supports these days.

11. Shaykh Nasser

Something nice you can do to wipe away the stress or depression:

If you’re feeling down, hang out with babies. Their drool will wash away all of your pain. May Allah bless these little angels. — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) March 29, 2018

Taste and see.

Meanwhile, they are already blessed.