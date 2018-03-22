Today’s Noisemakers: Tolu Ogunlesi, Kayode Ogundamisi, Omojuwa, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Valking

Does this sound real?

You must be a really terrible person to wait seven years to communicate again. Ahah!!

2. DJ Kam

Please listen to this one.

You’re not superman or some god.

3. Urban Culture

Some people can like to form ‘good human beings’ ehn!

Like you say thank you to the women that sweep your street when you pass them.

It is always good to be nice to people you believe are below you but saying, “they are the worst” blah blah blah… mba!

See one good response:

4. Kayode Ogundamisi

Where do these people even get these numbers they announce to the world?

5. Tolu Ogunlesi

You cannot but be appalled at the many failed systems in Nigeria – one is the Justice system.

N32.8 billion and the judge thinks N750,000 is enough? Na wa o!

Some replies:

6. Azhar Nasser

Men – especially African men (argue with me) – will not listen to this now.

7. Tyga

Only if he can explain it further. However, good he wrote ‘potential’.

8. Omojuwa

Still on the matter…

