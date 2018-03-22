Today’s Noisemakers: Tolu Ogunlesi, Kayode Ogundamisi, Omojuwa, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Valking

Does this sound real?

I could be chatting with you continually for 3 days and then, the next time you'll hear from me might be in 7 years, you did nothing wrong, I'm just a terrible person. — valking♔ (@_valking) March 22, 2018

You must be a really terrible person to wait seven years to communicate again. Ahah!!

2. DJ Kam

Please listen to this one.

I live a Very stress Free life & i'd like to Keep it that Way… — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) March 22, 2018

You’re not superman or some god.

3. Urban Culture

People that don't say "Thank You" to security for opening door are the worst set of human beings — Oba Of Nigeria (@UrbanCulture06) March 20, 2018

Some people can like to form ‘good human beings’ ehn!

Like you say thank you to the women that sweep your street when you pass them.

It is always good to be nice to people you believe are below you but saying, “they are the worst” blah blah blah… mba!

See one good response:

Oga Ade ! When dey ll be busy shouting any thing fr the boys, how will you remember to greet! Sit down https://t.co/1irI56KVkO — Daddy G.O (@sir_kenayo) March 22, 2018

4. Kayode Ogundamisi

…..and yes Mr Obasanjo I also have 10 MIllion Children. Mtcheeew https://t.co/aw7cOaJPoK — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) March 22, 2018

Where do these people even get these numbers they announce to the world?

BREAKING: CNM now has three million members – Obasanjohttps://t.co/xBYjDVlZrW pic.twitter.com/LkLPuegtNz — The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) March 22, 2018

5. Tolu Ogunlesi

You cannot but be appalled at the many failed systems in Nigeria – one is the Justice system.

John Yusuf, one of 6 federal civil servants accused of stealing N32.8billion police pension was sentenced in 2013 to 6 years jail WITH OPTION OF N750, 000 FINE. EFCC appealed. Today Mr Yusuf got a proper sentence: Court of Appeal sentenced him to 6 years jail + N22.9 BILLION fine — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 21, 2018

N32.8 billion and the judge thinks N750,000 is enough? Na wa o!

Some replies:

So he's coming out after six years a billionaire! WehdoneSir! 🙌🙌🙌 Smh… anyway, at all at all, na hin bad pass! The other judge that passed an option of 750k fine should be jailed too… — May 21st… (@shallieML) March 22, 2018

Only a "George" from the jungle would have passed the first judgement.. He should serve the sentence along with him. Kudos to the EFCC on this one — IG:realemmanuelnzube (@emmanuel_nzube) March 21, 2018

That's not fair to the "George" of the jungle cos he's a better person compared to 'judge' that sold his conscience to the devil. The judiciary has made high stake crime looks lucrative.The change we crave in this country will come when everyone pays adequately for their sins — KEHINDE OLASUNBO H. (@kennysinbad) March 22, 2018

Let is be known that no matter how much we criticize the present government, this is a win for the people of Nigeria. This is JUSTICE! — Showunmi Joseph (@joshowunmi) March 21, 2018

Volume 2 of the criminal code was used in serving him justice in the first place, posterity will judge the first judge that served the first ridiculous judgement. The only good thing in the second judgement is the loot recovery, the 6years is just a slap on the wrist. — KEHINDE OLASUNBO H. (@kennysinbad) March 22, 2018

6. Azhar Nasser

Men – especially African men (argue with me) – will not listen to this now.

How to act like a gentleman 👇🏻 Treat women the same way you would want another man to treat the female members of your family. It’s that simple. — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) March 22, 2018

7. Tyga

One rich man hanging around 9 poor men is a potential 10th poor man. Same goes for one poor man hanging around 9 rich men is a potential 10th rich man. 👍🏽 — Ferdinand (@Burmese_Tyga) March 22, 2018

Only if he can explain it further. However, good he wrote ‘potential’.

8. Omojuwa

Still on the matter…