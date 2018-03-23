The Big 5: IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs, China promises to hit U.S. with tariffs and other top stories

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has postponed the withdrawal of police officers attached to political and public office holders, VIPs, public and private companies to April 20.

Idris had on March 19 ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police officers attached to individuals, especially political and public office holders in the country.

However, a statement by the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, in Abuja on Thursday, however, said the postponement followed the IG’s meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection Unit (SPU).

A new regulation approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) now permits electricity distribution companies to collect service charge from all metered customers under the newly-introduced Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) scheme.

The MAP initiative will allow meters to be provided by third parties, as electricity companies find it difficult to meter all customers.

Only customers under the MAP category will pay the new charge, which will go to fund the cost of the new meters.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee to curb Excessive Electricity Charges being levied on consumers by distribution companies (Discos) Thursday said it would meet with community development associations (CDAs) in different geo-political zones in the course of its assignment.

A former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido, on Thursday, said his presidential ambition was not out of desperation for power, but for genuine service to the people of Nigeria.

He said his decision to contest for the number one seat in the country was out of commitment to fix the country and reposition it for greatness.

“We in the PDP should put our acts together and ensure we flush APC out in 2019.

“God would judge us if we allow the APC to return to power,” the former governor who is being prosecuted for corruption, said.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said the former governor of Plateau, Senator Jonah Jang, has ignored invitations to account for N5.6 billion he allegedly took from the state coffers two months before vacating office as governor of the state in 2015.

The commission said: “ICPC may declare the former governor of Plateau State, Mr. Jonah Jang, wanted for failing to report to answer questions on allegations of embezzling N5.6 billion belonging to the state.

“ICPC has been on his trail since October 2017.”

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara Thursday, warned the Judiciary over what he described as its infringement on the powers of the legislature.

He also alleged that there were “external forces” pushing the judiciary to tackle the legislature.

“Some persons somewhere are intimidating the nation’s judiciary to gag the National Assembly,” he said.

Dogara was speaking on a motion raised by Razak Atunwa (Kwara, APC) on the recent court judgement restraining the house from holding public hearing on the hijab controversy.

And stories from around the world…

US President Donald Trump is replacing the National Security Adviser HR McMaster with noted foreign policy hawk, John Bolton.

Trump tweeted to thank Gen McMaster, saying he had done an “outstanding job & will always remain my friend“.

I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Bolton, who has backed attacking North Korea and Iran, told Fox News his job would be to ensure the president has “the full range of options“.

A Kenyan court has ruled that the forced anal examination of men suspected of being gay is unlawful, after rights groups argued the tests are a form of torture.

Homosexual acts are illegal in Kenya, as in most African countries. Gay sex is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The decision by the Court of Appeal overturns a previous ruling from 2016 on the legality of such examinations, and whether they violate an individual’s privacy.

Mozambique will be the host of the United Kingdom’s first ever female ambassador.

NneNne Iwuji-Eme, who has spent 16 years in the British Foreign Office, will take up her role as British high commissioner to Mozambique in July, taking over from Joanna Kuenssberg.

The history making career diplomat told The Guardian, that her promotion was “an honor and a privilege“.

China has retaliated against Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium by signalling that it will hit US goods such as pork, apples and steel pipe with higher duties.

China’s commerce ministry urged Washington to negotiate a settlement as soon as possible.

A ministry statement on Friday said the higher US tariffs “seriously undermine” the global trading system.

“China doesn’t hope to be in a trade war, but is not afraid of engaging in one,” the statement said.

“China hopes the United States will pull back from the brink, make prudent decisions, and avoid dragging bilateral trade relations to a dangerous place.”

Around 200 opposition fighters and family members have left the besieged enclave of Ghouta after agreeing with Russian and Syrian officials to be exiled to Idlib, in northern Syria.

Up to 7,500 fighters and their families will be deported as part of the deal, which followed assurances from Russian military officers that other civilians in the Harasta neighbourhood could remain in their homes.