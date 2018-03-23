[The Church Blog] Tim Godfrey signing 4 new artistes to his new label, Rox Nation, is the substance of fulfilled dreams

Tim Godfrey is widely known for one thing. Well, two things. His breathtaking music and his ability to take people by surprise; one that’s mostly demonstrated in his dramatic entrances at concerts.

So, when he made a post on his Instagram page two days ago announcing that something big was coming and history was about to be made, we didn’t know what to expect even though we knew it was going to be something great.

Hence, we patiently waited.

And Tim Godfrey made true that promise. Yesterday, Tim Godfrey took to his Instagram page to share information about the launch of his record label – ROX Nation (Republic of Xtreme Nation) and the 4 newly signed musicians to the label. The newly signed artistes are Okey Sokay, SMJ, Blessyn and Ibukun; singers who have in the past demonstrated skill and potential through their various projects and in their sphere of influence

A quick introduction about the musicians signed into the label as given by Tim Godfrey:

Blessing Okocha: She is no newcomer to the RoxNation Family as she is the longest Serving Member of the esteemed music ministry – Xtreme. And has released two singles from the label with title “Eyin Ni baba and Ise-Oluwa” Samuel Giveson (SMJ): An extremely talented music producer, exceptional pianist, drummer, arranger and music director. He is also an integral member of the Xtreme Crew. SMJ released his first project – a self-produced mixtape titled The Outsiders (Take me to Church series) in 2017. Okey Sokay: A multi-talented recording artiste, prolific producer and a sound Genius. He is known for his uplifting melodies, powerful inspiring lyrics and the unquestionable presence his music carries and conveys. Okey Sokay has released highly acclaimed singles like; OYEL, HSKT, Aka and many others. IBK: She has made so much impact with how she pours everything with her VOICE… Since her discovery by Tim Godfrey, She has travelled all over the world, singing on different stages, pouring of herself at every opportunity given, and has ever since been a tremendous blessing to the body of Christ. She has graced the stage alongside countless international artistes. Her voice is fierce and soulful…piercing into the hearts of men and revealing Jesus to them all.

What else is more fulfilling than having the opportunity to be signed by an A-list musician like Tim Godfrey.

We are excited about this because we believe its a launch pad to greater heights for the new musicians on his label.

Tim Godfrey and Rox Nation, we are looking out for you and we can’t wait to see these younger musicians blossom in the music industry. At least, now we are assured that if these four remain committed to the label, there’s a huge chance of getting a car gift soon.