Today’s Noisemakers: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor, Mazi Ibe, Deji Adeyanju, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Angered Nigerian

If you allow every little thing get to you, you might not live long. Some things and people ain't worth your time and attention ✌️🏾 pic.twitter.com/4yIJzHVoK2 — Angered Nigerian 😒😒 (@Toorichy2) October 22, 2018

They won’t listen now, until they start looking from ‘above’.

2. Zaynab-Otiti Obanor

Just as the Ooni unveiled his new bride, Naomi…

3. Kenayo

That’s how I just found out my mechanic has been scamming me.

I trusted that guy !

I even bought him a phone when had none ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ MECHOS ARE SCUM — PAPA K (@sir_kenayo) October 22, 2018

Let us hear word joor. So because of one mechanic now…”mechos are scum”? Hasty generalisation…

Meanwhile, pele oo! Lol!

4. Kadaria Ahmed

Our diversity should be our strenght but is now a curse thanks to decades of bad governance& immoral religious & political leaders.

We will continue to harvest blood &corpses from the 'North's killings fields until we realise nobody wins this way.Rise or sink together! #Kaduna — Kadaria Ahmed (@KadariaAhmed) October 22, 2018

5. Mazi Ibe

So this one must tweet abi?

Why rich people don’t like putting buckets in their bathroom? Life’s too sweet they are scared they might mistakenly kick it? pic.twitter.com/IFr20MApgd — ­­­­­­Influenza Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) October 22, 2018

6. Oyindamola

Somebody born in 2003 is sending me friend request on Facebook …. Am I selling pencil??😒😒😒 — oyindamola (@dammiedammie35) October 22, 2018

Lol! It’s not by age. Besides, did she ask for a relationship already?

7. Deji Adeyanju

PDP Guber candidate in Kwara forged NYSC documents. Let us all scream as loud as we screamed during Kemi Adeosun saga. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) October 22, 2018

Exactly.