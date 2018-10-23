The Big 5: Nnamdi Kanu is nowhere in Israel – Israeli Government; Disregard for the rule of law is great corruption as much as looting – US Ambassador | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The Israeli government, on Monday said there is no evidence of the appearance of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Nnamdi Kanu in Jerusalem, Israel, despite his claims in a broadcast on Sunday.

Speaking during an interaction with some African journalists in Jerusalem, the spokesman of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Emmanuel Nashon said there was no evidence that the IPOB leader was in their country of recent, adding that the pictures and videos showing Nnamdi Kanu praying in Israel could be old, Vanguard reports.

“There are no details about his recent visit to this country yet,” Nashon said.

Boko Haram insurgents on Monday reportedly invaded Mifa, a village in Chibok local government area of Borno bordering the dreaded Sambisa forest, killing some people, including Bila Vwa, the village head.

As reported by TheCable, a Chibok resident who spoke to the news medium, said the insurgents who came in from the forest, also set a number of houses ablaze, leaving most of the villagers to scamper for safety in the bushes, for fear of being killed.

Ogun Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has taken a swipe at the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, alongside the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu as well as Olusegun Osoba, a chieftain of the party.

Speaking to journalists at his office in Abeokuta, shortly after swearing-in the new Chief Judge of the state, Mosunmola Dipeolu, the governor who accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of colluding with “a cabal in Lagos” to write fake results which produced Dapo Abiodun as the party’s Governorship candidate for the 2019 election said that “the President already knows there was no election in Ogun State.”

“The issue of Chief Osoba and Asiwaju and co, what we said was that there was a deafening silence from their end, and silence means consent. You can record me and publish out in your newspapers,” he said.

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria,William Stuart Symington, on Monday said the disregard for justice and the rule of law is “more damning a corruption than stealing of public funds”

Symington who was a guest lecturer at the Convocation of the University of Ilorin, Kwara also called on Nigerians to support the security operatives in ensuring safety, adding that good governance can only come from strong independent citizens.

“What many consider as the great corruption is stealing of money but what to me is the great corruption is when people are deprived justice, when you do things without regard to the rule of law,” Symington said.

The Supreme Court has voided the June 21, 2018 ruling of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, which permitted the conduct of congresses in Rivers by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the judgment delivered on Monday, Justice Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court criticised the Appeal Court for judicially indulging APC and vacating the injunctive order in the party’s favour when there was sufficient evidence that the APC was in contempt of court.

And stories from around the world:

A senior US official has held talks with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in Riyadh, despite growing concern over the Saudis’ role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (BBC)

Similarly, the AFP Reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected Tuesday to reveal what he has said is the “naked truth” about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul — a killing Ankara has said was “savagely planned.”

Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened one of the world’s longest bridges on Tuesday, during a tour to southern China that is seen by some as an opportunity for Beijing to reaffirm its commitment to economic liberalization. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump said the United States is ready to bolster its nuclear arsenal after announcing it is abandoning a Cold War-era nuclear treaty, as Russia warned the withdrawal could cripple global security.

“Until people come to their senses, we will build it up,” Trump told reporters in Washington , referring to the country’s nuclear stockpile. “This should have been done years ago,” he said. (Al Jazeera)

Russia said on Monday it would be forced to respond in kind to restore the military balance with the United States if President Donald Trump carried through on a threat to quit a nuclear arms treaty and began developing new missiles. (Reuters)

Taiwan’s president pushed for a swift investigation Monday after an express train derailed on a coastal tourist route, killing 18 people as it sent sleeping passengers flying from their seats. (AFP)