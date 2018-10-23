Entertainment Roundup: Rihanna kick-starts celebrity boycott of the Super Bowl; IK Ogbonna and wife give hints on separation | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Are IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia separated?

It started about a week ago, when IK IOgbonna‘s wife, Sonia Ogbonna changed her name on Instagram to Sonia Lareinaa (her maiden name) and got everyone talking.

Then she posted a photo on Snapchat showing off her ringless finger:

Then IK writes on Instagram, “All relationships go through hell. Real relationships go through it.“

No confirmation yet, just these gestures and IK’s words.

LeBron James to produce ‘Friday the 13th’ reboot

Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment and LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment are in talks to acquire the rights to a new “Friday the 13th” movie.

Caitlyn Jenner reacts to possible new Trump policy outlawing transgender people

US President Donald Trump sparked outrage after it was revealed that his administration is looking to define sex as based on genitalia a person has at birth — which could eliminate the legal recognition of transgender people.

“The Trump administration has ferociously attacked my community again. Just as an FYI Mr. President— the military is the single largest employer of trans people in the world. This leaked memo is an unacceptable attack on my community,” Jenner said, according to People.

“We will not be erased!”

Ariana Grande shares video of late ex Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is sure remembering the good times she had with Mac Miller as she posted a video to her Instagram Stories of him (Miller) getting ready on Oscars night, almost two months after he died of an apparent overdose at the age of 26.

The post also comes just a week after she and former fiancé Pete Davidson called off their engagement.

Rihanna turns down Super Bowl show to team up with Colin Kaepernick for music video

Rihanna is ‘ready to collaborate with Colin Kaepernick’ after ‘turning down the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in support of the NFL star.’

The singer was reportedly asked to take the gig in February but turned it down because she disagrees with the NFL’s decision to fine players who kneel while the National Anthem is playing.