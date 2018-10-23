WWE Universal Champion sets aside title to battle Leukemia

On ‘Monday Night Raw’ WWE Wrestler, and WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns announced that he was relinquishing the universal title because of his battle with Leukaemia.

During his five minute live address to the WWE Universe, Reigns apologised for not living up to the promise he made when he vowed that he would be a fighting champion; who will always be around for the fans. He equally apologised for his pending absence and assured that he was not done, stating that ‘By no means is this a retirement speech’ he continued, stating, that he will be back and better when he is done – ‘whopping Leukemia’s ass’

He had earlier confessed that the ailment is something he is familiar with, as he was first diagnosed of it at 22, about eleven years ago. He applauded the WWE for being there for him at the time, when he was jobless and all hopes were down. He went on to state that support and prayers from the WWE universe would be welcomed.

Reigns who did not solicit pity, adding that he wanted to use the experience to show his family and friends that he is not the type of man that would give up without a fight. Initially getting mixed reactions before dilating into full-fledged support from the live fans, it was a heart felt delivery that had many fans in tears.

For a show that relies heavily on scripted plots, it was heartwarming to see the WWE universe set aside personal feelings to bond together and support the wrestler.

At the end of the segment, the fans showed their support; chanting ‘Thank you Roman.’ His team mates and members of the shield, ‘Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins then came in and embraced reigns, while all in tears.

