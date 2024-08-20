Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ASUU Threatens to Strike Once Again Despite Tertiary Institutions’ Reforms

ASUU threatens to strike once again despite tertiary institutions’ reforms

Tinubu panel and Dangote Group agree on September for petrol rollout

MTN Group reports huge loss due to naira devaluation

Inspector General of Police introduces 169-man special squad to combat bandits

Lagos State Government declares August 20 as a public holiday

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

ASUU threatens to strike once again despite tertiary institutions’ reforms

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to go on strike again after informing the federal government with a 21-day strike notice.

The notice was published shortly after the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Ibadan (UI).

“It is not an ultimatum but a strike notice. We give them 21 days’ notice, after which we shall embark on strike.”

“Our aim for putting out the notice is that it is a requirement under labour laws, so we are trying to ensure that all our actions are done according to the law,” a source revealed.

Tinubu panel and Dangote Group agree on September for petrol rollout

The federal government committee initially set up to ensure the implementation of crude sales to domestic refineries in Naira has signed an agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery for the rollout of petrol, which will take effect from September 2024.

FG also announced that the sale to Dangote Refinery and other local refineries will resume in October 2024.

To ensure the pump price of refined petrol and the forex rate stability, the FG approved the 450,000 barrels scheduled for local consumption to be offered in Naira to Nigerian refineries, with Dangote Refinery as the pioneer.

MTN Group reports huge loss due to naira devaluation

MTN Group, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Africa, has released its half-year report, revealing its loss due to the value decline in naira in the foreign exchange market and operational issues in Sudan.

According to the report, the company’s loss before tax within the first six months of 2024 was around 9 billion South African rand as opposed to its profit record of 8.3 billion rand the year before.

MTN Group, which boasts 288 million across 18 markets in the continent, stated that its group service revenue dropped 20.8% to 85.3 billion rand.

“The further devaluation in the naira against the U.S. dollar… and the ongoing conflict in Sudan had the most significant impact on reported results,” MTN CEO Ralph Mupita said.

Inspector General of Police introduces 169-man special squad to combat bandits

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has inaugurated 169 officers into the new “Special Intervention Squad” formed to combat bandits and kidnappers in the country.

The IGP welcomed their service into the country with pride at the graduation ceremony as he narrated their importance to keeping the country and its residents safe from banditry, kidnappers and other crimes that a group of criminals may perpetuate.

“These officers have been trained to navigate complex, high-stakes situations with precision, ensuring they are prepared to act swiftly and decisively in scenarios demanding expert attention. This comprehensive training programme encompassed a broad spectrum of subjects, including advanced tactical operations, intelligence gathering, crisis negotiation, and community engagement.” he ensured the credibility and skills of the SIS squad as they will soon be released to pursue their targets.

Lagos State Government declares August 20 as a public holiday

The Lagos State Government has announced that Tuesday 20, August be reserved as a public holiday in recognition of “Isese Day”.

According to a tweet by the senior special assistant of media, Ajetunmobi Ridwan Olawale, the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, declared a public holiday for all public servants within the state.

“Isese Day” is a regionally celebrated event on August 20 and is celebrated by all Yoruba states: Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Lagos, Osun, and Ogun States.