Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price to ₦1,200/Litre Despite Global Oil Pressure

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Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price to ₦1,200/litre despite global oil pressure

Soludo surprises late workers with immediate suspension order

NISO report reveals that Nigeria loses ₦40 trillion annually to blackouts

South Africans begin anti-immigrant protest across the country

Scarlet Gomez opens up on emotional toll of playing ‘Wura’

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price to ₦1,200/litre despite global oil pressure

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its ex-gantry petrol price to ₦1,200/litre, down from ₦1,275. The refinery also lowered its coastal price to ₦1,153/litre, signalling a shift in its pricing.

The adjustment follows recent fluctuations, with prices rising earlier in March before this drop. The refinery said the change could affect fuel costs across depots and retail outlets nationwide.

The move comes amid tensions in the Middle East pushing up global oil prices, with Brent crude oil climbing above $100 per barrel. Despite this, the refinery said the new pricing reflects current market conditions.

Soludo surprises late workers with immediate suspension order

Chukwuma Soludo has ordered the suspension of civil servants not at their desks by 10 am after a surprise inspection of the state secretariat in Awka.

The governor said he moved from office to office and found many workers absent during official hours. He described the situation as unacceptable and warned that those who fail to meet expectations would be suspended without pay.

Soludo added that while some staff showed commitment, others displayed poor work habits. He stressed that strict measures would be enforced to improve efficiency in the state’s civil service.

NISO report reveals that Nigeria loses ₦40 trillion annually to blackouts

Nigeria is losing about ₦40 trillion each year due to poor electricity supply, according to the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO). The agency said unreliable power continues to slow economic growth, reduce productivity, and limit job creation.

It explained that frequent outages force businesses and households to generate their own electricity, leading to huge costs. The report estimates annual losses at about $29bn, with fuel and generator spending affecting multiple sectors.

The agency stressed that stable electricity is vital for development, noting that Nigeria produces more power than it delivers due to structural challenges across the system.

South Africans begin anti-immigrant protest across the country

Fresh protests have broken out in South Africa, with demonstrators targeting foreigners from Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Mexico over rising frustration with unemployment and economic hardship.

The march in Durban was organised by Action 4 South Africa, led by Herman Mashaba. Other groups, including Operation Dudula, also joined, calling for stricter immigration laws and mass deportation of undocumented migrants.

Protesters blamed foreign nationals for job losses, crime, and pressure on public services. The unrest reflects growing anger as many citizens struggle with high unemployment and rising living costs.

Scarlet Gomez opens up on emotional toll of playing ‘Wura’

Nigerian actress Scarlet Gomez has shared how playing her role in the TV series Wura affected her emotionally. She said therapy and support from loved ones helped her separate herself from the intense character.

In the show, Wura Adeleke is a powerful and ambitious figure whose actions often harm those close to her. Gomez said the role brought her recognition, but she avoids taking similar roles to prevent being typecast.

As season four premieres on March 30, she revealed that viewers will see a more vulnerable side of Wura. According to her, the character now feels more human and faces deeper emotional struggles.