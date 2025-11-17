Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Federal Workers Demand Payment of Outstanding ₦35,000 Salary Arrears

Federal workers demand payment of outstanding ₦35,000 salary arrears

Presidency defends large Nigerian delegation to COP30

Pope Leo XIV names Nigeria among the countries facing Christian persecution

Nigerian BEA scholars and parents set to protest unpaid stipends today

Nigeria falls out of 2026 World Cup race after penalty defeat to DR Congo

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Federal civil servants have urged the Nigerian government to settle the remaining three months of the ₦35,000 wage award, citing escalating living costs and unmet commitments.

The award, agreed upon in 2023 to cushion workers from economic reforms, has been paid only partially, with five months disbursed in staggered tranches. Labour unions, including the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, have renewed calls for the government to fulfil its pledge.

The Presidency has defended Nigeria’s decision to send a 749-member delegation to the COP30 climate conference. Presidential aide Temitope Ajayi explained that climate issues affect many sectors like energy, finance, agriculture, and security, so officials from several ministries and agencies must be present to represent Nigeria effectively.

Ajayi said it was important for the country to have a strong presence on all topics discussed at the conference. His comments came after Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, condemned the government for “misplaced priorities.” Obi noted that while Nigeria faces serious poverty challenges, it still sent one of the largest delegations, almost as large as China’s.

According to the official list from the UN’s climate agency, 423 of Nigeria’s delegates were from government bodies, with the rest from civil society and private organisations. Obi argued that the resources spent on such a large group could have been better used to help millions of Nigerians living in poverty.

Pope Leo XIV names Nigeria among the countries facing Christian persecution

Pope Leo XIV has expressed alarm over rising attacks on Christians in Nigeria, describing the country as one of several where believers face persecution. In a post on his official X account, the Pope highlighted frequent assaults on churches and Christian communities, urging global solidarity and prayer.

He listed Nigeria alongside Bangladesh, Mozambique, and Sudan as places where Christians are under threat. The pontiff called on the faithful to pray for peace, saying, “God is a merciful Father who desires peace among all His children.” He also urged prayers for families in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, especially in the conflict-ridden Kivu region.

Nigerian BEA scholars and parents set to protest unpaid stipends today

Nigerian students studying abroad under the Federal Government’s Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) and their parents will protest today over the non-payment of scholarship stipends. The demonstration, set for 10 am at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja, comes after 11 months without funds.

According to the Forum of BEA Scholars, the government slashed their 2024 monthly stipend from $500 to $220 and is still owing arrears from September to December 2023. Students in countries such as Hungary, Russia, Morocco, and China say they cannot afford basic necessities, including food and housing.

Nigeria falls out of 2026 World Cup race after penalty defeat to DR Congo

Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended on Sunday after a tense penalty shootout loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Frank Onyeka put Nigeria ahead in the 3rd minute, but Mechak Elia equalised for the Leopards in the 32nd minute. Both sides created chances, with Tolu Arokodare and Calvin Bassey missing key opportunities for Nigeria, while goalkeeper Nwabali made several crucial saves.

In the penalty shootout, Nwabali stopped two shots, but misses from Bassey, Moses Simon, and Semi Ajayi sealed Nigeria’s exit. Chancel Mbemba scored the decisive kick to send DR Congo into the intercontinental playoffs.