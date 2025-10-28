Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NARD Says FG Owes Health Workers ₦38 Billion in Unpaid Allowances

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Immigration Service Offers One Last Chance for Undocumented Foreigners to Come Forward

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NARD says FG owes health workers ₦38 billion in unpaid allowances

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has revealed that the Federal Government owes doctors and other health workers about ₦38 billion in unpaid allowances.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, NARD President Dr Muhammad Suleiman said the debt covers all categories of healthcare staff, including administrative workers. He disclosed this while presenting resolutions from the association’s Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting.

Suleiman added that doctors have started ward rounds and patient handovers in preparation for a nationwide total and indefinite strike scheduled to begin on Saturday, November 1, 2025, following the government’s failure to meet their demands.

Paul Biya extends his rule as Cameroon’s President for the eighth term

Cameroon’s Constitutional Council has officially declared President Paul Biya the winner of the country’s presidential election, securing his eighth consecutive term in office.

The 92-year-old leader, who has ruled for more than four decades, won 53.66% of the votes, while his main challenger, Issa Tchiroma, received 35.19%. The announcement sparked unrest as opposition supporters clashed with security forces, leaving at least four people dead in Douala.

Tchiroma, 76, rejected the results, insisting that he had won and urging citizens to protest what he called a manipulated outcome. Despite mounting criticism, Biya, Africa’s oldest and one of its longest-serving heads of state, will now remain in power until 2032.

Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang laments about pressure to dump PDP for APC

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has revealed that some political figures are pressuring him to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at an event in Jos over the weekend, Mutfwang reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP, saying that only God and the people who elected him could decide his political future. “They have been putting pressure on me,” he said. “But I told them only two people can authorise me to change my party, God and the people. Have you asked me to go anywhere?” The crowd replied, “No.”

His remarks follow recent denials by APC leaders in Plateau, who dismissed rumours of Mutfwang’s planned defection after rejecting a motion proposing it at a stakeholders’ meeting.

Lagos court orders Multichoice to pay ₦5 million for unlawful TV disconnection

A Lagos High Court has ordered Multichoice Nigeria Limited to pay ₦5 million in damages to a subscriber, Ben Onuora, for unlawfully disconnecting his active DStv subscription despite proof of payment.

Justice Razak Olukolu, who delivered the judgment on September 30, 2025, ruled that Multichoice’s actions caused unnecessary inconvenience and emotional distress to Onuora and his family. The court cited violations of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 and related regulations.

While the court declined Onuora’s request for legal costs, it directed Multichoice to immediately reconnect his service and extend the subscription for the period lost. Interest on the ₦5 million award will accrue at 10% annually until full payment is made.

FG defends defamation charges against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) has defended the defamation charges filed against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stating that her actions against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello violated the Penal Code.

The AGF made this claim in a counter-affidavit opposing Akpoti-Uduaghan’s preliminary objection to the three-count charge of harmful imputation and defamation. The senator had pleaded not guilty during her arraignment in June and sought to have the charges dismissed.

The prosecution, however, maintained that the case followed a “comprehensive investigation” by the Nigerian Police and was filed “in the public interest and in the best interest of justice.” The court has adjourned the matter till December 1 for hearing.