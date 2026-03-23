Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigerians Fear the New Prices of Airline Tickets as Jet Fuel Hits ₦2,700/Litre

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Nigerians fear the new prices of airline tickets as jet fuel hits ₦2,700/litre

Tinubu requests assistance from France and the UK to address Nigeria’s insecurity

Zamfara State records its first flight at the Gusau International Airport

Niniola, GoodGirl LA, and Fave announced as part of the all-female Mainland BlockParty Festival in Lagos

Iyabo Ojo warns Baba Ijesha to leave her children out of his story

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerians fear the new prices of airline tickets as jet fuel hits ₦2,700/litre

Passengers may soon face higher ticket costs in Nigeria as aviation fuel prices surge, putting pressure on airline operations.

Jet A1, which previously sold between ₦900 and ₦995, has risen sharply to between ₦2,500 and ₦2,700 due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The increase has driven up operating costs for domestic carriers.

Industry operators say fares could rise significantly if the trend continues, with fuel now accounting for a growing share of expenses. Unstable pricing since late February has also made planning difficult for airlines.

Tinubu requests assistance from France and the UK to address Nigeria’s insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has promised to improve security all over Nigeria, saying that safety is the key to the country’s progress.

Speaking at the Eid-el-Fitr festivities in Lagos, he stated that Nigeria is collaborating with allies like France and the United Kingdom to obtain equipment and military support. He also disclosed discussions about future cooperation with Emmanuel Macron.

Tinubu mentioned that security was a top priority during his recent visit to the United Kingdom, where he met Keir Starmer. He emphasized the importance of addressing insecurity for development and prosperity.

Zamfara State records its first flight at the Gusau International Airport

A major milestone was recorded in Zamfara State as Gusau International Airport received its first aircraft during a test run on Sunday.

A Bombardier Challenger 605 operated by the federal government landed to assess readiness for upcoming VIP visits. The flight was approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and conducted in accordance with standard regulations.

Governor Dauda Lawal described the moment as historic, noting the state has lacked an airport for over 30 years. The project is expected to boost investment and development in the region.

Niniola, GoodGirl LA, and Fave announced as part of the all-female Mainland BlockParty Festival in Lagos

Mainland BlockParty has announced that its first all-female edition will take place in Ikeja on March 27, marking the start of a new chapter.

The “Her Future Festival” will highlight women in the music, production, and business industries. To promote creative and economic inclusion, it will feature a lineup of all-female DJs and female-led production and vendor teams.

Headliners include Niniola, Fave, and GoodGirl LA. Organisers say the festival will become an annual March event celebrating women shaping Nigeria’s creative scene.

Iyabo Ojo warns Baba Ijesha to leave her children out of his story

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has warned Olanrewaju Omiyinka to stop mentioning her children in his public comments, saying she may take legal action if it continues.

In an Instagram post, she said her children were always properly supervised and rejected claims that they were left in his care. She also stressed that her business space had staff, making such situations unlikely.

Ojo said he is free to share his story but must not involve her children. She reminded him that the case involved a minor and urged him to show remorse rather than seek sympathy.