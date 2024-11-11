Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC Sets December 1st as the Deadline for Implementation of Minimum Wage

NLC sets December 1st as the deadline for implementation of minimum wage

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC sets December 1st as the deadline for implementation of minimum wage

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has announced that it would give the federal government until December 1, 2024, to implement the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The federal government and president had announced in July 2024 that the minimum wage would officially be ₦70,000 after the NLC protested that it be increased from the meagre ₦30,000, citing economic challenges in the country.

The NLC also accused fuel marketers of hiking the petrol prices, claiming that the pump price was higher than the actual market value.

The labour union threatened that if the minimum wage were not implemented before December 1, it would go on an indefinite strike nationwide till the government was ready to listen to its desires.

Reports reveal that fuel landing price reduced to ₦971/litre

Reports have revealed that petrol prices may soon be lower as the petrol landing price has been reduced to ₦971/litre, a 20.34% drop in the past three months.

However, given the pattern that’s been noticed, a sharp reduction in landing cost always leads to the price of petrol across Nigeria from ₦617 per litre on August 1, 2024, to ₦1,060 per litre by November 8, 2024.

According to reports from the Major Energies Marketers Association, with an estimated landing cost of ₦971.57, a Brent crude price benchmark of $75.57 per barrel, and an exchange rate of ₦1,665.84/$, the product currently sells at ₦1,060 at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) pump stations and ₦1,180 at stations owned by independent marketers.

Northerners clamour for the return of Goodluck Jonathan in the 2027 Presidency

Residents in northern Nigeria have begun to call for the return of past president Dr Goodluck Jonathan in the 2027 presidential elections.

The demand for the ex-president is being championed by a political organisation named The Arewa Consensus for Jonathan, as they hope to convince the former president and former vice-president of Nigeria to run for presidency once again.

“The nation is at a crossroads, and we believe that Goodluck Jonathan is the right man to steer us out of the current malaise,” the group’s leader, Munir Musa said.

Kebbi State cries out for release from the Lukarawa group

Government officials sent by Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State to Chief Defence Staff Gen Christopher Musa have requested that the military intervene with the unlawful actions of the Lukarawa group.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor met with the CDS, stating that the CDS has promised to take all necessary actions against wiping out the Lukarawas in the state.

The Defence Headquarters announced to Nigerians that the Lukarawas did not originate from Nigeria but had instead migrated from Niger and Sahel and had attacked a community in Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing about 15 people.

Peter Obi advises Nigerians to migrate for greener pastures

The 2023 presidential candidate, philanthropist, and politician has encouraged Nigerian students to consider moving out of the country in search of greener pastures if they were capable, stating that if the country was good enough to reside in, they could return home.

The former governor of Anambra State made the statement while donating ₦60 million to two tertiary institutions in Anambra.

“We will not advise anyone to stay where it is difficult for them. If you want to seek greener pastures outside, please go. I’m sure that when we build a greater Nigeria, you will come back,” he said.