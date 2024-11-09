If you are felling stuck on what watch, just as there is no end to creativity in the entertainment industry, there will never be an end to the production and release of amazing TV shows on the internet and around the world.

YNaija has created a list of the top 25 TV shows of all time, compiled by Rotten Tomatoes, one of the world’s most trusted and recognisable film review websites. These TV shows transcend genres and have been tagged as the best by viewers who have had the luxury to watch them.

With several things taken into consideration before being named among the top 25 TV shows, hundreds of TV shows have been filtered to select only the best, ensuring that you will never need to worry about the authenticity of the series you watch because they are too good to be ignored.

Here are the list of 25 TV shows of all time as ranked by Rotten Tomatoes.

Breaking Bad (2008)

High school chemistry teacher Walter White feels hopeless with a low salary, a pregnant wife, and a teenage son with cerebral palsy. Everything changes when he discovers he has terminal cancer. To secure his family’s financial future, Walter transforms an old RV into a mobile meth lab. The series has five seasons and stars Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Vince Gilligan, Bryan Cranston, RJ Mitte, Dean Norris.

The Sopranos (1999)

Tony Soprano navigates the chaos of his troubled family life while also managing the complexities of his mobster role. To cope with panic attacks and the pressures of his dual lives, he seeks therapy. As he faces power struggles, affairs, violence, and the constant threat of betrayal, he must confront the precarious balance between his family and the criminal world he lives in. The series has seven seasons and stars James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Tony Sirico, and Dominic Chianese.

The Wire (2002)

This series provides a gripping look at Baltimore’s narcotics scene, showcasing the perspectives of law enforcement, drug dealers, and users. It also examines the broader dynamics of the city, including the government’s role, the challenges in schools, and the influence of the news media, capturing the complexities of addiction, crime, and social issues. The series has five seasons and stars David Simon, Dominic West, John Doman, and Frankie Faison.

Mad Men (2007)

In 1960s New York, alpha male Don Draper grapples with the pressures of maintaining his status in the competitive realm of Madison Avenue advertising. As one of the industry’s leading ad executives, he also juggles the responsibilities of being a family man and a father to young children. The series has seven seasons and stars Mathew Weiner, Jon Hamm, John Slattery, January Jones, and Christina Hendricks.

Succession (2018)

Aging patriarch Logan Roy, head of the international media conglomerate Waystar Royco, is contemplating the future as family members seek to run the company. Having remained in the spotlight longer than expected, he faces pressure to consider succession. The series has four seasons and stars Brian Cox, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Dagmara Dominczyk.

The Leftovers (2014)

Three years after 140 million people mysteriously vanished, the residents of Mapleton, N.Y., struggle to find a new normal amid intense grief that has broken families and turned faith into cynicism. Some, traumatized by the loss, join the cultlike Guilty Remnant. Police chief Kevin Garvey faces the challenge of maintaining peace between the townspeople and the cult while worrying about his children. The series has three seasons and stars Damon Lindelof, Tom Perotta, Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Chris Zylka, and Christopher Eccleston.

Game of Thrones (2011)

“Game of Thrones” is a fantasy series set in the continents of Westeros and Essos, following noble families as they compete for the Iron Throne. Key families include the Stark family from the North, the wealthy Lannisters, and the exiled Targaryens. Amid political intrigue and betrayal, they face the looming threat of the White Walkers. The series has eight seasons and stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams.

Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

In the 1990s, the small northwestern town of Twin Peaks was shaken by the murder of its homecoming queen, Laura Palmer. Now, 25 years later, Special Agent Dale Cooper, who once investigated her death, embarks on a journey that brings him back to the Washington town. There is only one season and the series stars Madchen Amick, Kyle Maclachlan, Dana Ashbrook, and Chrysta Bell.

Lost (2004)

The survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 crashed 1,000 miles off course on a mysterious island, each harboring shocking secrets. The island itself features a powerful security system, underground bunkers, and a hidden group of violent survivalists. The TV show has six seasons and stars Naveen Andrews, Nestor Carbonell, Emilie De Ravin, Michael Emerson, Jeff Fahey, Mathew Fox.

Six Feet Under (2001)

The series explores the theme of death through the perspective of the Fisher family, who run a funeral home in Los Angeles. Peter Krause plays Nate, who becomes a reluctant partner in the family business following his father’s passing. The series has five seasons and stars Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, and Lauren Ambrose.

Fleabag (2016)

Fleabag is a sharp-witted woman navigating love and loss in London. Grappling with grief, she pushes away those who try to help, all while maintaining a façade of humor and bravado to mask her vulnerabilities. There are two seasons in this series and it stars Pheobe Waller-Bridge, Ben Alridge, Bill Patterson, Sian Clifford, and Jenny Rainsford.

Ted Lasso (2020)

An American football coach takes on the challenge of managing a British soccer team. While he may be short on expertise in the sport, his unwavering optimism, relentless determination, and love for biscuits more than make up for it. There are four seasons and it stars Juno Temple, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, and Phil Dunster.

Better Call Saul (2015)

Six years before representing Albuquerque’s most notorious criminal, Jimmy McGill is a small-time attorney striving to make his mark. A fierce advocate for low-income clients, he often battles between his morals and ambitions. He collaborates with Mike Ehrmantraut, a former Philadelphia cop now navigating the Southwest. There are six seasons and it stars Bob Odenkirk, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, Rhea Seahorn, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Bojack Horseman (2014)

An animated series that follows the life of Bojack, a washed-up actor who starred in a popular 90s sitcom. Struggling with depression, addiction, and the consequences of his past decisions, Bojack navigates the complexities of Hollywood and personal relationships. The show explores themes of fame, morality, and self-destruction while balancing humor with poignant reflection on mental health and the search for identity. With a diverse cast of characters, including his ambitious ghostwriter Diane, his loyal but misguided friend Todd, and his on-again, off-again love interest Princess Carolyn, Bojack’s journey reveals the challenges of finding fulfillment amid the chaos of life in the spotlight. There are six seasons.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)

Larry David plays a fictionalized version of himself in an improvised series, tackling life’s little annoyances that quickly escalate. The episodes often focus on his ignorance of social conventions and his insistence that others follow rules known only to him. There are 12 seasons in this series and it stars Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, and J.B. Smoove.

Atlanta (2016)

Two cousins navigate the Atlanta music scene to improve their lives. Earn Marks is a young manager helping his rapper cousin, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, who struggles to balance reality and street life. Darius, Alfred’s right-hand man, and Van, Earn’s best friend and mother of his daughter, complete the group. There are four seasons and the show stars Donald Glover, Bran Tyree, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.

Stranger Things (2016)

The show is a nostalgic sci-fi horror series set in the 1980s, centered around the disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana. As his friends and family search for him, they encounter a mysterious girl with psychokinetic abilities known as Eleven, who has escaped from a secret government laboratory. The series weaves together supernatural elements, government conspiracies, and heartfelt friendships, all while paying homage to the pop culture of the ’80s. Themes of loyalty, courage, and the battle between good and evil are explored as the characters confront otherworldly threats from a parallel dimension called the Upside Down. It has four seasons and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017)

In the late 1950s, Miriam “Midge” Maisel has the perfect life with her husband, two kids, and a stylish Upper West Side apartment. However, her world shifts when she discovers her talent for stand-up comedy. This revelation sets her on a transformative journey through the cafés and nightclubs of Greenwich Village, chasing a spot on the “Tonight Show” couch. There are five seasons and it stars Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, and Marin Hinkle.

The Office (2005)

“The Office” is a sitcom that humorously depicts the daily lives of employees at Dunder Mifflin, a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The series follows the quirky regional manager, Michael Scott, and a diverse cast of characters, including salesman Jim Halpert and receptionist Pam Beesly. Through their workplace antics and personal dramas, the show captures the relatable and comedic aspects of office life, blending humor with heartfelt moments. There are 13 seasons and it stars Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and Ed Helms.

The West Wing (1999)

In a high-stakes political environment, fictional Democratic President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet and his dedicated team of advisers navigate the complexities of running the country while balancing their personal lives. Facing numerous scandals and political challenges throughout two presidential terms, they also grapple with the race to succeed Bartlet as the leader of the free world. The series has seven seasons and it stars Martin Sheen, Stockard Channing, John Spencer, and Allisson Janney.

The Americans (2013)

The Americans is a period drama centered on the complicated relationship of two KGB spies, Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, living undercover in suburban Washington, D.C., during the Reagan administration. As their arranged marriage evolves into a deeper connection, the pressures of their espionage work weigh heavily on them, especially concerning their American-born children, Paige and Henry. There are six seasons and it stars Keri Russell, Mathew Rhys, Noah Emmerich, and Holly Taylor.

Parks and Recreation (2009)

Leslie Knope, a midlevel bureaucrat in the Indiana Parks and Recreation Department, aims to beautify her town and advance her career by helping nurse Ann Perkins transform an abandoned construction site into a community park. However, the project faces numerous challenges from bureaucratic obstacles, selfish neighbors, and government red tape. There are nine seasons in this series and it stars Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Pratt.

Arrested Development (2003)

Michael Bluth unexpectedly finds himself stuck in Orange County, compelled to take charge of the family real estate business after his father, George Bluth Sr., is incarcerated for white-collar crimes. As Michael navigates the complexities of running the business, he also grapples with the antics and demands of his self-absorbed and quirky family. All the while, he strives to set a positive example for his teenage son, George Michael, amidst the chaos. There are six seasons in th TV show and it stars Jason Bateman, Portia De Rossi, Will Arnett, and Michael Cera.

Watchmen (2019)

After a white supremacist attack on the local police department, which leaves only two surviving cops on the beat, laws are passed that allow the cops to hide their identities behind masks. One of these cops, Angela Abar, adopts the identity of Sister Night and fights racists while dealing with the decades-long legacy of the vigilantes. There is only one seaon of the show and it stars Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Chernobyl (2019)

Brave men and women act heroically to mitigate catastrophic damage when the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant suffers a nuclear accident on April 26, 1986.