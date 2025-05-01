Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Workers Lament Insufficiency of ₦70,000 Minimum Wage Amid Inflation

Workers lament insufficiency of ₦70,000 minimum wage amid inflation

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Workers lament insufficiency of ₦70,000 minimum wage amid inflation

Civil servants across several states say the ₦70,000 national minimum wage is inadequate to meet their basic needs due to rising inflation.

Although President Bola Tinubu approved the new wage last year and some states have even exceeded the benchmark, many workers report that the amount still falls short of covering daily living expenses.

NJC suspends three Judges, voids appointment of Imo acting Chief Judge

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended three judges over misconduct and reversed the appointment of the acting Chief Judge of Imo State. This decision came after the council’s latest meeting where disciplinary actions were discussed.

The suspended judges are Justice Jane E. Inyang of the Court of Appeal in Uyo, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, and Justice Aminu Baffa of the Federal High Court in Zamfara. Each of them was suspended for a period of one year without pay as a penalty for actions deemed inappropriate for their office.

Additionally, the NJC nullified the appointment of Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu as the acting Chief Judge of Imo State. Governor Hope Uzodinma had appointed Nzeukwu despite him not being the most senior judge in the state’s judiciary.

DisCos lose over ₦54 billion in unpaid electricity bills – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says electricity distribution companies (DisCos) failed to recover ₦54.18 billion from customers in February 2025.

According to NERC’s monthly performance report, DisCos billed a total of ₦245.93 billion but only collected ₦191.75 billion, marking a collection efficiency of 77.97%.

This shortfall in revenue could hinder service delivery and limit investment in Nigeria’s power sector.

CBEX resumes operations despite ₦1.2 trillion fraud allegations

Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), the digital trading platform accused of defrauding over 600,000 Nigerians, has quietly resumed operations even as investigations into the alleged ₦1.2 trillion scam continue.

According to two users of the platform, CBEX is now allowing new registrations, trading, and profit withdrawals. The move appears aimed at regaining investor trust after the company’s collapse in April sparked outrage and regulatory scrutiny.

Sources also revealed that an insurance verification and an independent audit of the platform’s finances are ongoing to determine the true scale of the losses.

Governor Sanwo-Olu says Lagos is set to host AFRIMA 2025

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that Lagos is fully prepared to host the 2025 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), reinforcing the state’s position as a leading hub for creativity and culture in Africa.

The governor made this known on Tuesday during a visit by representatives from the African Union and the AFRIMA International Committee to the Lagos State Government House.

Sanwo-Olu said the state looks forward to welcoming artists and guests from across the continent to celebrate Africa’s rich musical heritage at one of the biggest music events on the continent.