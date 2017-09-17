Treasury looters, disgruntled elements sponsoring IPOB – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has said the Indigenous People of Biafra is being sponsored by saboteur of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in a statement on Sunday said “treasury looters and certain disgruntled elements” were the sponsors of the group.

“Nigerians must understand that IPOB was not set up to fight for the right of anyone or group, but as a tool to destabilise the nation, divert attention from the efforts of the Buhari administration and obliterate the laudable achievements of the government,” Adeyemi quoted the minister as saying at a news conference in Lagos.

“IPOB is being sponsored by those I will call the coalition of the politically disgruntled and the treasury looters. They believe that by sponsoring this group to destabilise the country and trigger chaos, they will realise their ambition of escaping justice and then be free to dip their hands into the nation’s treasury again.

“If this is coincidental, then that coincidence is uncanny, at the least. Remember that Nnamdi Kanu, who led a protest at the Nigeria house in London against Boko Haram insurgency and in support of Nigeria’s unity, under the Jonathan administration, has suddenly metamorphosed into an IPOB monster who will rather set the nation ablaze.”

He added, “Thankfully, IPOB has failed in its evil machinations. The good people of Nigeria have seen beyond those cheap tactics and have avoided being incited against one another. We must remain vigilant and resolute. We must all say no to the incendiary and divisive tendencies of IPOB and its cohorts.”