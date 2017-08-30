Trump heads to Missouri for tax speech

US President, Donald Trump is scheduled for a visit to Missouri later today and he is expected to make a speech on tax reforms.

The President disclosed this through his twitter page where he emphasized the essence and dire need for the tax reform. Mr Trump wrote: “Will be leaving for Missouri soon for a speech on tax cuts and tax reform – so badly needed!”.

Mr Trump who was in Texas yesterday to see the state of affairs following Hurricane Harvey landfall, has over time hammered on the importance of tax reform to his administration.