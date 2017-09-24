U.S. government say they don’t consider IPOB as a terrorist organisation

The United States Government has said it does not consider the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist organisation.
Antecedents:
- Last week, the Federal High Court in Abuja gave a judicial backing of the executive order of President Muhammadu Buhari, declaring the group as a “militant terrorist organisation” – declaring that the activities of the group constituted acts of terrorism.
- The Federal Government also accused France and the United Kingdom of aiding IPOB activities.
Highlights:
- The spokesman for the American Embassy in Nigeria, Russell Brooks Friday, said that the US government does not view IPOB as a terrorist group.
- “The United States Government is strongly committed to Nigeria’s unity. Important political and economic issues affecting the Nigerian people, such as the allocation of resources, are worthwhile topics for respectful debate in a democracy.”
- “Within the context of unity, we encourage all Nigerians to support a de-escalation of tensions and peaceful resolution of grievances. The Indigenous People of Biafra is not a terrorist organisation under US law.”
