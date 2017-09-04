U.S. will launch a “massive military response” to any threat from Pyongyang, Defense Secretary says

U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier announced that he was going to meet with the national security team over what he described as a “great threat” in a tweet.

“I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea,” he wrote.

Afterwards, Defense Secretary Mattis announced that the United States will launch a “massive military response” to any threat from Pyongyang.

Since the “perfect success” of the hydrogen bomb test, Mr Trump had among other things called North Korea a “rogue nation” that had refused to listen to appeasement and would be dealt with accordingly – He therefore, led an international censure of North Korea’s announcement Sunday that it had tested a hydrogen bomb, saying its actions were “very hostile and dangerous to the United States”.

In response, Mr Trump has warned Pyongyang that it faces “fire and fury”, and that Washington’s weapons are “locked and loaded”.