Uba Sani scandal, Snapchat filters, women and money – here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Harry earns 50k monthly and gives his gf 40k as an allowance. Now Harry’s mom needs 40k to bal her rent fees but Harry’s gf says no that Harry shouldn’t give the money to his mom. Now Harry is crying, he doesn’t know what to do. Please who’s harry? — Your Ex 🕺 (@harryolah) February 5, 2020

Day 36 without sex: Couldn’t help than to get a lap dance from my teddy bear. 😩😩 — Your Ex 🕺 (@harryolah) February 5, 2020

I hate it when guys complain about fallen breast. Bro, if na you stand for 20years you no go find chair sit down ?? — uncle kelechi † (@_igwilo) February 5, 2020

You give her money, she cheat because of SEX. You give her sex and she cheat because of MONEY. Women are scum because you can never satisfy them. — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) February 5, 2020

You wanna prove to your customers with a selfie that your Skincare products are top notch, you come still dey use Snapchat filter🤦🏽‍♂️ — Brezzaddict🍼 (@waxzyy_) February 5, 2020

I wish people came with a 30second trailer so i could see what i’m getting myself into. — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) February 5, 2020

Have you ever broken up with Ex and then things in your life start moving forward, like you were dating a handbrake — Ƙåy ᖇåy ✪ (@IamKayRay) February 5, 2020