Charles Okpaleke is remaking the femme fatale cult horror classic Nneka the Pretty Serpent, further pivoting Nollywood into remake season. We love it. Soon enough, Nollywood filmmakers will run out ideas and look towards nostalgia – old-era Nollywood which largely consists of horror and do remakes. The great horror movie renaissance in Nollywood is about to begin. Here are the African shows and movies we are looking forward to this month.

1. Azali

Just few days after news broke that two Ghanaian movies, Keteke and Sidechic Gang will be shown on Netflix came another good news, Azali will be the next movie from Ghana to be featured on Netflix, slated to premiere on February 7.

Starring Asana Alhassan in her debut role, the film follows the journey of 14-year-old Amina from a village in Northern Ghana to the slums of the bustling capital, Accra. Azali was selected as the Ghanaian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, but it was not nominated, and it marks the first Ghanaian film submitted for the Best International Feature Film Oscar.

2. Dear Affy

Dear Affy is a star-studded romantic comedy which tells the story of a beautiful career lady who is about to get married to the man of her dream who is on the verge of sealing millions of naira worth of contract. However, he is faced with the devil and the deep blue sea as sealing the contract is hinged on him having an intimate affair with the female billionaire contractor by all means just a few weeks to his wedding.

A first directorial effort from Samuel Olatunji, Dear Affy stars Kehinde Bankole, Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Ademoye, Hafiz Oyetoro, Chiwetalu Agu, Sir Dee and more. The movie hits cinemas February 14th.

3. Queen Sono

Queen Sono is a product of Nettflix’s deliberate intent to develop African original series, not like the streaming giant hadn’t ordered African content before to expand their programming slate. Queen Sono is Netflix’s first African series starring South African Pearl Thusi as a spy fighting crimes and juggling their personal crisis in her life. Inspired by the Bond girl appendage in the 007 movies, we have a spy movie led by an African woman. Woza. Queen Sono hits Netflix February 28th.