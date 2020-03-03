Filmhouse Group hosts the exclusive screening of Queen Sono, the first original African series by Netflix

West Africa’s leading film-entertainment group, Filmhouse, owners of Filmhouse Cinemas and FilmOne Entertainment, hosted the exclusive screening of the first original African series by Netflix, titled Queen Sono. The screening held at Filmhouse IMAX Lekki on Thursday, February 27th 2020, and was its first public viewing to a selected audience. Queen Sono releases globally on Netflix from 28th February 2020.

The event had several dignitaries in attendance, including A-list Nollywood actors such as Omoni Oboli, Sola Sobowale, and Osas Ighodaro, to mention a few. Speaking after the screening, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Filmhouse, Kene Okwuosa expressed enthusiasm; “It is phenomenal to be a part of this milestone. Being the first African drama series on Netflix, we look forward to its great performance and expect that it would open doors to many more in the nearest future.” Group Executive Director and Managing Director of FilmOne Entertainment, Moses Babatope was excited; “It is good to see the global acceptance of our stories becoming the norm. We hope that this would be the first amongst many African series to be given an international platform such as this.”

Queen Sono tells the story of a secret agent who effortlessly fights crime, but has serious problems to deal with in her private life. Famous South African actress Pearl Thusi features in the lead role as Queen Sono. She is known for her roles in Bullet Proof (2020), The Scorpion King: Book of Souls (2018) and Catching Feelings (2017), amongst others. Other members of the cast include Kate Liquorish (Madiba, 2017), Shane John Kruger (Bloodshot, 2020) and Natasha Loring (The Wedding Year, 2019). The series is set in South Africa and was produced by Tamsin Andersson and directed by Kagiso Lediga, the same team behind the Netflix original film Catching Feelings.

In 2019, FilmOne Entertainment was licensed to distribute over 30 Nollywood feature films on Netflix. The company has gone into partnership with several international film companies, some of which include Warner Bros, 20th Century Studios, Empire Entertainment and Huahua Media.

Filmhouse Cinemas is the largest cinema chain in Nigeria, with 12 cinemas across 6 states. The company owns the only IMAX and MX4D theatres in Nigeria.

