Who’s the Boss, Escape from Pretoria – Here are the movies and shows you should check out this month

Everyone and their grandma knows Netflix Naija has launched themselves in Nigeria – brand new Twitter account and a grand photo shoot for the opening featuring a handful of Nollywood stars. With the streaming giant landing on our turf, we will see many in-house projects getting greenlit, first of which is Akin Omotosho’s Vaya.

On our radar, we have picked out the movies and shows we think you should check out this month, including the ones you must have probably overlooked.

1. Who’s the Boss

Although this Chinaza Onuzo’s dramedy had its theatrical release on February 28, the movie is steadily finding its way on top of cinema schedules. Oddly enough, CinemaPointer, a platform that gained a reputation for its unbridled harsh criticism, says it’s great film and this Pulse review says you will fall in love with Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Who’s the Boss follows the story of Liah, a young overworked Ad agency executive is forced to invent a boss to keep her employer from finding out when her side-hustle startup ad agency wins a major contract. Things go from bad to worse as she gets increasingly more successful and she has to invent ever more crazy ways to keep her own boss from finding out. The movie enlists Beverly Osu, Sharon Ooja, Funke Akindele, Segune Arinze and more.

2. Queen Sono

If you love spy movies, you will love Afro spy drama Queen Sono which also doubles as Netflix’s first African Original. Showrunner Kagiso Lediga and show star Pearl Thusi make the perfect directorial-muse pair. Thusi plays a spy who kicks ass while dealing with personal turmoil. Love the black female representation in the spy genre. Stream it on Netflix.

3 Escape from Pretoria

Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Daniel Webber, two white South Africans try to escape from the notorious ‘Robben Island’ aka Pretoria Prison after working for the African National Congress (ANC). Also, nice to see Radcliffe playing oddball character post-Harry Potter. Escape from Pretoria is out March 6.