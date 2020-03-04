Nigeria’s House of Reps are planning a Coronavirus inspired holiday

Coronavirus

If there’s anything to be proud of in the global panic that has enveloped the world caused by the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus disease; it would be the seriousness with which the Nigerian government has handled its containment within the country. In fact Nigeria has shown more preparation and control over the Coronavirus than the United States (which just recorded its first spate of deaths) and the United Kingdom whose cases have entered triple digits. Nigerian politicians and high net worth individuals understand that corruption and its ill-gotten gains might insulate you from poverty, or bad roads or even poor healthcare, it most certainly will not insulate you from a raging viral epidemic.

They understand this so much that the Ministry of Health has been equipped to deal with the spread of fake news, has quarantined the chief medical officer in charge of controlling the spread of the virus has self quarantined after visiting China and the National House of Representatives is seriously considering taking a 14 day suspension of plenary sessions to protect the representatives from contracting the disease. The motion was moved by Ndudi Elumelu, who believes strongly that the House of Representatives need time to personally go to their constituencies and sensitize them  on the perils of the Coronavirus and how to prevent its spread. The house has also called for an immediate activation of all centres established and designated for the treatment and management of Ebola cases in the country for the management of suspected cases and victims of COVID-19.

Not that we are complaining, the Nigerian legislature has been pretty busy sponsoring bills that seek to infringe on the human rights of the average citizen. From laws that intend to gag use of social media and deny our rights to public protest, to bills that want to provide free educational rehabilitation for Boko Haram militants. Perhaps, a holiday might allow them get in touch with what their constituents actually want rather than trying to deny them their basic rights.

