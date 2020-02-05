The YNaija Cover – 5th February

Telecoms subscribers have started paying more for calls and data services as the federal government, commenced the implementation of the 7.5 per cent VAT on February 1. The new VAT was increased from five per cent.

According to ALTON, purchases of telecommunication products and services will be affected by the implementation of the VAT increase. ALTON said the VAT increase would reflect on the charges of phone calls, text messages and data for internet in Nigeria. The 7.5 per cent VAT has stirred controversy on social media, with Nigerians displaying screenshot the new VAT increase.