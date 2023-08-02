Ugandan Church Attempts Guinness World Record for Longest Applause with ‘Clap for Jesus’ Theme

Members of Phaneroo Ministries in Uganda have made a spirited effort to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest applause during one of their Sunday services. The congregation participated in the themed service, “Clap for Jesus,” and appeared to clap continuously for an impressive 3 hours and 16 minutes. The attempt aims to surpass the existing record of 2 hours and 5 minutes, set by Stevens Clark during a UK festival in 2019.

In a now-viral video, churchgoers can be seen clapping without vocal noise, stomping, or using musical instruments to maintain the authenticity of the applause. The church claims to have sought approval from Guinness World Records before undertaking the feat.

While the Guinness World Records organization has not yet commented on the church’s attempt, it typically takes up to 12 weeks for the British reference book to review the documentation and decide whether the new record has been accepted or rejected.

The attempt by Phaneroo Ministries comes after other Nigerians have recently made successful attempts at breaking Guinness World Records in various categories. For instance, Hilda Baci set a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, clocking an impressive 100 hours. Baci’s feat surpassed the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by India’s Lata Tondon in 2019.

Inspired by Baci’s achievement, other chefs such as Damilola Adeparusi, Adeyeye Adeola, and Temitope Adebayo have also attempted to set new records in cooking marathons. Additionally, Hassan Joshua Bature, a computer science lecturer at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has revealed plans to undertake a 150-hour teaching marathon.

While some individuals are pushing boundaries in various disciplines to set new records, it’s important to note that Guinness World Records recently issued a cautionary post encouraging people to avoid unnecessary record attempts. These records often require immense dedication and preparation and should be pursued responsibly.

On a different note, Danny Zara from Cameroon has announced her intention to set a world record for the longest-sex marathon, demonstrating the diverse range of record attempts happening worldwide.

As the documentation review process is underway for Phaneroo Ministries’ applause attempt, the church’s enthusiasm and dedication in their “Clap for Jesus” service have garnered attention and admiration from many. Regardless of the record’s outcome, their passion for the cause remains a notable testament to their faith and unity.