UI shut down, students ordered to vacate campus

The University of Ibadan has been shut down on Monday, Democracy Day, and students ordered to vacate the campus on or before 6 p.m.

The students had earlier taken to the streets of Ibadan in protest, alleging insensitivity on the part of the university management, NAN reports.

The university’s Director of Communications and Publication, Olatunji Oladejo, said the closure became necessary in other to avert crisis.

“The University of Ibadan in its wisdom has decided to shift the examination earlier scheduled for June to July, 2017,” Oladejo said.

He said that undergraduate students are to resume back in school on July 17, while the post graduate students would continue to stay on campus for their research activities.