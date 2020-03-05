UltimateLoveNG: ‘Aunty’ pries to know if the love between contestants is real or it’s just a game

For the Love Guests in the Ultimate Reality show, it’s all about finding that special someone, or so we hope. Finding love remains the essence of the show and the reason most people tune in to watch, but for the contestants, winning the cash prize and other incentives also factor in. We can’t simply ignore the fact that perhaps, for some of them, it’s just a game and they would prefer to win the cash price than win a ‘soulmate.’

Regardless, a lot of people, especially those that understand the value of a beautiful relationship, either by experiencing one or dreadfully searching for one, can agree that the true winners will be those who truly find something real in the house and make a lasting relationship of it. A bond that goes beyond seeking people’s validation, and chasing a secondary reward.

But the more the show progresses, the more we have little reason to doubt the intent of the housemates. A number of them have boldly claimed that they have found the right person for them, which raises the question; ‘how fast can one find love?’

Earlier today in a Couple’s Session with Aunty, some of the housemates had some interesting things to say about their partners. Aunty wanted some personal insight on how the Love Guest’s relationships were fairing and the following housemates had these to say;

When Aunty asked Louis if he choose right, he stated that he “couldn’t have chosen anyone else.” He disclosed to Aunty that Jenny Koko is the perfect person for him.

Arnold claimed that moving forward, he wants to take more responsibility in his relationship with Bolanle, that he doesn’t want to fault her for anything, and he wants there to be less complaining in their relationship, and Bolanle, revealed to aunty, that she loves the way, he surprises her, especially with his little gifts, and love notes which he leaves for her under her bed.

When asked about exes, Chiddy Banks claimed that he wouldn’t be phased if his partner’s ex came to the house, and Sylvia agreed with him, stating boldly that the past is the past, and Chiddy is her present; “It’s Chivia for life.” She said.

Chris gushed over how nice and cute her partner was, and her partner Chris Ville told Aunty that he loved how principled Chris is.

In all, they all had wonderful things to say about their partners and most of the alluded to the fact that the bond they have managed to create goes past just winning the game.

Although there is no doubt that they would have to do some more convincing to some of the audience as a number of fans of the show are not entirely sold on the housemates ‘love acts’ just yet.